Wake Up With BWW 12/14: Tony Awards Set New Location and 2023 Date, and More!

Today's top stories include the Tony Awards moving to a new location and announced its 2023 date! Plus, watch highlights from Chess in Concert, and more!

76th Annual Tony Awards Will Move Uptown to the United Palace in June 2023

The Tony Awards will be back in June 2023 at a brand new venue! The CBS broadcast will air live from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Return to FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME in Las Vegas

Award-winning creator and star of Broadway hits HAMILTON and IN THE HEIGHTS, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will return to the stage for FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian® Resort on Thursday, Jan. 12, Friday, Jan. 13 and the 7:00 p.m. showing on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Photos: Former MATILDA on Broadway Stars Attend Netflix Film Screening

In attendance were former Broadway Matildas Bailey Ryon, Milly Shapiro, Oona Laurence, Sophia Gennusa, Gabriella Pizzolo, Alexandra Vlachos, Ava Briglia, Ava Ulloa, Aviva Winick, Brooklyn Shuck, Eliza Madore, Fina Strazza, Mattea Conforti and Mimi Clark-Ryder.

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Reveals Why He's 'Ready to Move On' From MUSIC MAN on CBS MORNINGS

With five weeks left of his Broadway run in The Music Man on Broadway, Hugh Jackman appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss what he has coming up after the production closes. Jackman also discussed why is upcoming performance in The Son 'changed' him as a parent and returning his role of Wolverine.

KINKY BOOTS Vet Marcia Marcia Marcia Joins RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 15 Cast

The cast of season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race has been announced! The new season will feature Marcia Marcia Marcia, who was recently seen Off-Broadway as an Angel in Kinky Boots and in the national tour of Hello, Dolly! starring Carolee Carmello.

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/11/22

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/11/2022.

Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Strikes a Pose on Opening Night

Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot has officially opened at the Shubert Theatre.

Video: See Highlights From CHESS In Concert Featuring Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Solea Pfeiffer and Ramin Karimloo

See video highlights from The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess at the Broadhurst Theatre!

VIDEO: Will Swenson & A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Perform 'America' By Neil Diamond on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Last night, Will Swenson and the cast of A Beautiful Noise appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform 'America.' Swenson is joined by Mark Jacoby, Robyn Hurder, and more.

