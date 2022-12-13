VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Reveals Why He's 'Ready to Move On' From MUSIC MAN on CBS MORNINGS

With five weeks left of his Broadway run in The Music Man on Broadway, Hugh Jackman appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss what he has coming up after the production closes.

"Its been an amazing run and I'm ready to move on to new things but I'm gonna miss everybody in that theatre. There's 150 people in that theater every single day. I love them and I'm gonna miss them like crazy," Jackman shared.

Jackman also discussed why is upcoming performance in The Son "changed" him as a parent and returning his role of Wolverine. Watch the complete interview below!

Originally announced to close on January 1, the revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will now play its positively final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Tickets for The Music Man's final stretch of performances through January 15, 2023, are available now.

Over the course of its run, the production has shattered the Winter Garden Theatre's previous weekly box office record a total of 48 times and has already played to 487K audience members from around the globe.

Watch the new interview here: