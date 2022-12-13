Photos: Former MATILDA on Broadway Stars Attend Netflix Film Screening
The film is now in select theaters in the US and on Netflix December 25, 2022.
Last night, Netflix hosted a special screening of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical for the Broadway community at The Paris theater in New York City.
In attendance were former Broadway Matildas Bailey Ryon, Milly Shapiro, Oona Laurence, Sophia Gennusa, Gabriella Pizzolo, Alexandra Vlachos, Ava Briglia, Ava Ulloa, Aviva Winick, Brooklyn Shuck, Eliza Madore, Fina Strazza, Mattea Conforti and Mimi Clark-Ryder.
Special guests also included Ben Thompson, Eric Anderson, Tommy Bracco, Gregory Diaz, Ann Harada, Bill Heck, Michael Oberholtzer, Analise Scarpaci, and Ryan Steele.
The film is out now in select theaters in the US and will be on Netflix December 25, 2022.
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.
Matilda the Musical stars Academy Award Winner Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Alisha Weir (Matilda); Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), and Sindhu Vee (Mrs. Phelps).
Also featured in the film are Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).
Photos courtesy of Netflix
Fina Strazza, Mimi Ryder, Alexandra Vlachos, Ava Briglia, Aviva Winick, and Mia Sinclair Jenness
Ron Sharpe, Barbra Sharpe, Connor Sharpe, Aidan Sharpe, Samantha Sharpe, and Logan Sharpe
Eric Anderson, Elliot Anderson, and Jessica Rush
Walter Russell III (L)
Walter Russell III
Erica Simone Barnett, Beatrice Tulchin, Frenie Acoba, Analise Scarpaci, Ava Ulloa, Gabriella Pizzolo, Ava DeMary, Sofia Roma Rubino, Heather Tepe, Mitchell Sink, and Grace Capeless
Ben Thompson and Michael Minarik
Benjamin Harding, Alexandra Vlachos, Brooklyn Nelson, Brooklyn Shuck, Madison Smith, Austyn Johnson, and Kathryn Zimmer
