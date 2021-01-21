Wake Up With BWW 1/21: Inauguration Festivities Featured Lin-Manuel Miranda, Betty Buckley, Laura Benanti, and Many More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President. Appearances at last night's festivities included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lady Gaga, Laura Benanti, Keala Settle, Betty Buckley, Ruthie Ann Miles, Jessie Mueller, Ali Stroker, James Monroe Iglehart, and many more! Check out the videos below!

Broadway Records has announced the release of Nick Cordero's last public performance, a song with the timely message that love conquers all despite the existence of hate. Performed by Cordero and Liana Stampur, "Dear Hate" was recorded live at Sony Hall on March 9th 2020.

Read more about these and other top stories below.

1) VIDEO: Bette Midler Sings 'Goodbye, Donnie!' to Send Trump off on Inauguration Day

by Stage Tube

Bette Midler has a message for Donald Trump, who leaves office today when president-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. Midler sings 'Goodbye, Donnie!' to the tune of 'Hello, Dolly!' in an all new parody video from MeidasTouch.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Amanda Gorman References HAMILTON in Inaugural Poem 'The Hill We Climb'

Today at President Joe Biden's inauguration, 22 year old Amanda Gorman took to the stage to deliver the inaugural poem, entitled 'The Hill We Climb'. The poem contained two references to Hamilton, and Gorman tweeted at Lin-Manuel Miranda to confirm that he noticed the references. Miranda replied to the tweet with an emphatic 'YES'. (more...)

3) VIDEO: THE CHAOS TWINS Inauguration Special with NYC Mayoral Candidate Dianne Morales- Watch Now!

by The Chaos Twins

On January 20 an Inauguration Day special was held with NYC Mayoral Candidate Dianne Morales.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Lady Gaga Performs the National Anthem at President Joe Biden's Inauguration

by Stage Tube

Lady Gaga honored America by performing the national anthem, 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' at the inauguration of Joe Biden earlier today.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Watch Nick Cordero's Last Public Performance, 'Dear Hate'- The Single Is Available Now!

Broadway Records has announced the release of Nick's last public performance, a song with the timely message that love conquers all despite the existence of hate. Performed by Cordero and Liana Stampur, "Dear Hate" was recorded live at Sony Hall on March 9th 2020, and was unknowingly Nick's final appearance in public. The song is produced by Emmy Award-winning Producer and Music Director, Michael J Moritz Jr. The single is now available on BroadwayRecords.com and will be available later this week wherever digital music is sold.

What we're watching: Broadway Celebrates Biden with A Moving Mashup of RENT and HAIR!

Last night, many of Broadway's brightest stars united to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a mashup of the classic showtunes, "Seasons of Love" from Rent and "Let the Sunshine In" from Hair.

Accompanied by Seth Rudetsky, performers include Laura Benanti, Anthony Rapp, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Keala Settle, Beth Malone, Christopher Jackson, Jose Llana, B.D. Wong, Betty Buckley, Ruthie Ann Miles, Jessie Mueller, Ali Stroker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Vanessa Williams, James Monroe Iglehart, Derrick Baskin, Javier Munoz, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Jenna Ushkowitz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Leslie Uggams, Mandy Gonzalez, Wayne Brady, Charlotte d'Amboise, Rosie Perez, and many more!

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda Recites An Irish Poem for Joe Biden's Inauguration

Last night, Pulitzer Prize-winner Lin- Manuel Miranda joined the inaugural festivities. For his part, Lin recited a poem by Irish poet Seamus Heaney.

The poem titled, "The Cure of Troy," is a particular favorite of the newly sworn in President Biden, who often quotes its verses.

It's day one and we are not throwing away our shot at unifying the country and fighting for a better future for American families. Thank you @Lin_Manuel for your beautiful performance at #Inauguration2021. pic.twitter.com/VDgbTqjksd - Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!