VIDEO: Lady Gaga Performs the National Anthem at President Joe Biden's Inauguration

Lady Gaga honored America by performing the national anthem, 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' at the inauguration of Joe Biden earlier today.

Watch the full performance below!

Lady Gaga has amassed an extraordinary 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in 2018's "A Star is Born".

Lady Gaga has also seen incredible touring success with Live Nation producing and promoting all of her tours since The Monster Ball tour (2009-2011), which was the highest-grossing tour for a debut artist in history. Since then, she's also entertained fans with her Born This Way Ball tour (2012-2013); the 2014 ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball tour, and her 2015 tour collaboration with Tony Bennett.

"Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor," Gaga tweeted before her performance. "I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change-between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga."