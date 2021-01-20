VIDEO: Bette Midler Sings 'Goodbye, Donnie!' to Send Trump off on Inauguration Day

Bette Midler has a message for Donald Trump, who leaves office today when president-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Midler sings 'Goodbye, Donnie!' to the tune of 'Hello, Dolly!' in an all new parody video from MeidasTouch.

The parody lyrics were written by Eric Kornfeld with piano by Marc Shaiman and vocals by Midler. The video was executive produced by MeidasTouch.

Check it out below!

