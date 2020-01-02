Wake Up With BWW 1/2: Broadway Stars Reveal Their Resolutions, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Welcome to 2020! We hope you all had a happy holiday season.

Katrina Lenk and Bernadette Peters recently performed with the New York Philharmonic celebrating Sondheim! Lenk sang Losing My Mind and Could I Leave You from Follies. Check out the video below!

Ring in the new year with Broadway's biggest stars, who are revealing their resolutions for 2020.

Plus, read about the off-Broadway shows that would enrich Broadway this year, as well as our list of 10 things we learned in the 2010s.

1) Watch Now: New York Philharmonic Celebrates Sondheim with Katrina Lenk & Bernadette Peters

Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk - who will star in the gender-blind 2020 Broadway revival of Sondheim's Company - sang Losing My Mind and Could I Leave You from Follies, Alexander Gemignani conducted, and Lonny Price directed. The program also featured selections and suites from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, A Little Night Music, Assassins, Company, Follies, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.. (more...)

2) Ten Off-Broadway Productions From 2019 That Would Enrich Broadway In 2020

by Michael Dale

To this very frequent theatre-goer, the most exciting and gratifying development on New York stages since 2010 has been the growing number of productions that, before hitting it big on Broadway, graced the stages of the city's non-profit Off-Broadway companies.. (more...)

3) BWW TV: New Year, New Broadway? Stars Reveal Their Resolutions for 2020

by BroadwayWorld TV

2019 is over and 2020 has begun! As Broadway enters a whole new decade of artistic expression, musical innovation and dramatic diversity, Broadway's brightest stars are telling us what they want to see onstage in 2020. Watch below as Jessie Mueller, Harry Connick Jr., Derek Klena, Elizabeth Stanley, Beth Leavel, Tom Kitt and so many more weigh in!. (more...)

4) Upcoming CD Releases for January 2020

by

Check out the latest in upcoming releases of Broadway and theatre related CDs for January, 2020. . (more...)

5) Hindsight is 2020: The 10 Things We Learned from the 2010s

by Matt Tamanini

Now that the ball has dropped, the confetti has been cannoned, 'Auld Lang Syne' has been sung (although no one actually knows the words), and the calendar has flipped, we thought that this would be an appropriate time to look back at the recently elapsed decade with a bit of hindsight to see what we - as a theatre community - can learn and take into 2020.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Cynthia Erivo will receive the Breakthrough Performance Award at Palm Springs Film Festival today!

Cynthia Erivo will receive the Breakthrough Performance Award at the the Palm Springs Film Festival on January 2. Erivo will receive the award for her for her leading role in Harriet. The film tells the remarkable tale of Harriet Tubman's transformation into one of America's greatest heroes.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Beth Malone, who turns 51 today!

Beth Malone most recently appeared as "The Angel" in the 2018 Broadway revival of Angels in America. Additionally, she was nominated for a 2015 Tony Award and Grammy for her game-changing role of "Alison" in Fun Home. Malone most recently starred as the titular character in the world premiere of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, directed by Kathleen Marshall at the MUNY. She originated the role of "June Carter Cash" in Ring of Fire on Broadway, as well as the roles of "Betty Jean" in The Marvelous Wonderettes and "Alison" in Bingo off-Broadway. Other Off-Broadway and Regional include Fun Home (The Public Theater), Annie Get Your Gun (CMT) and Sister Act(ALLIANCE THEATRE).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





