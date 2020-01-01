Watch Now: New York Philharmonic Celebrates Sondheim with Katrina Lenk & Bernadette Peters

On New Year's Eve, the New York Philharmonic celebrated the orchestral world of Stephen Sondheim in a program hosted by Bernadette Peters, with special guest vocalist Katrina Lenk (Tony Award™ winner for "The Band's Visit" and upcoming star of "Company").

Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk - who will star in the gender-blind 2020 Broadway revival of Sondheim's Company - sang Losing My Mind and Could I Leave You from Follies, Alexander Gemignani conducted, and Lonny Price directed. The program also featured selections and suites from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, A Little Night Music, Assassins, Company, Follies, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.





