Hindsight is 2020: The 10 Things We Learned from the 2010s

Now that the ball has dropped, the confetti has been cannoned, "Auld Lang Syne" has been sung (although no one actually knows the words), and the calendar has flipped, we thought that this would be an appropriate time to look back at the recently elapsed decade with a bit of hindsight to see what we - as a theatre community - can learn and take into 2020.

1.) When in doubt, dim the lights.

For some reason in the latter half of the past decade, the Broadway League has been hesitant to commemorate the passing of many members of the theatrical community with the honor of dimming the main stem's marquee lights; a frustrating practice that has drawn the ire of many a Broadway fan.

In some cases, a star will get a few houses - perhaps those important in their career - and in others, a star will get no recognition at all, despite having had a profound impact on the theatre and its fans.

The League generally tries to pass the buck onto the theatre owners (the most powerful cabal inside the Broadway League) or rationalize a particularly unpopular decision by saying something to the effect of, "If we do it for everyone, the gesture will lose its meaning."

And to that, my response is, "Who cares?"

The theatre is a difficult business, even for those who are seemingly at the top of their given profession. From the rejection of never ending auditions to falling in love with projects that never materialize to shows that don't find an audience and close prematurely to never making the kind of money that your on-screen counterparts do, theatre is almost always a labor of love, even for those who are fortunate enough to make a living at it.

So when those who make a life and a career in the theatre, and achieve a level of importance pass away, I fail to see the harm in remembering them with a solemn, but simple act of turning out the lights of Broadway for a single minute.

There is no reason that the most powerful people in the theatre community should have to be reminded by social media hashtags like #Dim4Kyle or #Dim4Joan that these ceremonies aren't for them, and aren't really even for the recently departed. They are for the fans to have a communal moment to pay tribute and give thanks to an artist that impacted their lives.

So, in 2020 and beyond, I hope that the Broadway League learns from its past mistakes and #Dims4Everybody.

2.) There is nothing that Audra McDonald can't do.

Audra McDonald was already a theatrical legend when she entered the last decade, having already won four Tony Awards. But, the 2010s proved just how vast her talents were. In the decade, she won two more Tonys, picked up a third Grammy nomination (to go with her two wins), was nominated for three Emmy Awards (winning one), was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama, and starred in acclaimed movies and TV shows. In the process, she continued to be one of the leaders of the theatrical community, demonstrating a grace, compassion, humility, humor, and intelligence that befits her near saintly status amongst fans. Not only that, but she was still tapping and high-kicking up a storm on the Tony Awards while pregnant!!! 3.) Everyone should subscribe to New York Theatre Workshop

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Started at NYTW in the 2010s

ONCE: Started at NYTW in the 2010s

LAZARUS: Started at NYTW in the 2010s

HADESTOWN: Started at NYTW in the 2010s

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME: Started at NYTW in the 2010s

SLAVE PLAY: Started at NYTW in the 2010s

Many, many more incredible shows: Started at NYTW in the 2010s

Also, do Ars Nova too!

4.) Make sure your safety harness is attached properly.

By now, nearly 10 years later, the dangerous incidents surrounding the extended preview period of SPIDER-MAN: TURN OFF THE DARK have almost completely faded into theatrical lore, or become lowest common denominator jokes, not that there weren't jokes being made back then too.

But, the severity of what happened at the then-Foxwoods Theatre (now Lyric) was nothing short of terrifying. As injured actor Daniel Curry told the New York Times a few years later, he thought that he was going to die as he fell two stories into the theater's orchestra pit.

As devastating as the fiasco surrounding the show's previews was, it did bring to light the importance of performer safety, for both fans and theatre professionals alike.

5.) When producing a Broadway show, make sure that all of your investors actually exist.

That seems like a no-brianer, right? Well, unfortunately, as Ben Sprecher and Louise Forlenza were bringing the European hit musical REBECCA to Broadway, they fell victim to a stock-broker named Mark Hotton who conned the producers into giving him $60,000 in fees for securing more than two million dollars in investments from angels who didn't actually exist, nor did their money.

The revelation killed the production and Sprecher and Forlenza eventually lost the rights to produce the show on Broadway. And, it's too bad honestly, because the show has received rave reviews across the globe and the Broadway production was set to star Sierra Boggess, Carolee Carmello, Hugh Panero, and more.

So don't forget, when you are running a high-profile, multi-million dollar enterprise, don't count your chickens until the chicks checks are in escrow.

6.) We should all bring Hillary Clinton's joy to the theatre.

During the second half of the last decade, one thing that we learned is that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton loves the theatre. Heck, just last year, she saw AIN'T TOO PROUD, THE CHER SHOW, CHOIR BOY, FROZEN, KING LEAR, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, MOULIN ROUGE!, NETWORK, OKLAHOMA!, and probably more that I couldn't remember. Heck, she visited the Off-Broadway production of the Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, directed by Joel Grey, just this week .

But imagine what going to the theatre must be like for Clinton, even more so than almost any other celebrity that sees a show. Not to stereotype, but I think that it is safe to assume that a large portion of the regular theatrgoing crowd probably voted for her in the last election, and is as excited to see her as any Oscar-winner.

So, despite hordes of people staring and whispering or asking for selfies, Clinton always seems to be not only enjoying her trip to the theatre, but to be honestly loving it. Of course, because she's Hillary Clinton, all of the casts want to meet her, and in most of the pictures, she looks just as excited to be chatting with the stars as they are with her.

Now, I know that going to the theatre can be fraught with difficulties and inconveniences for all of us, but I think that if we choose to carry with us the same joy that Clinton does every time she sees a show, the next time that a phone goes off during a dramatic scene, or someone in the middle of your row leaves to go to the bathroom in the middle of a sensitive ballad, our theatregoing experiences will be better for it.

7.) The theatre community has a need? We've got a Lin for that.

Musical theatre needs a jolt of pop culture relevance? Lin-Manuel Miranda has a plan for that.

Disney needs a unique sound to bring a diverse princess to the screen? Lin-Manuel Miranda has a plan for that.

Broadway needs a program that not only gets young people into the theater for nearly no cost, but also engages them in creating the theatre that they would like to see in the world? Lin-Manuel Miranda has a plan for that.

The TV industry needs someone to not only bring theatrical content, but content about theatre makers to the small screen? Lin-Manuel Miranda has a plan for that.

Hollywood needs someone to bring the most diverse major studio movie musical in a decade to the screen? Lin-Manuel Miranda has a plan for that (I know it doesn't get released until June 2020, but filming wrapped last decade, and the glorious trailer is already out).

Everyone needs to trip the light fantastic? Lin-Manuel Miranda has a plan for that.

Tour presenters across the country need a show that will help them hit new records of subscribers? Lin-Manuel Miranda has a plan for that.

The American island of Puerto Rico and its arts community need a champion to help keep the plight of its people in the public consciousness while they rebuild after Hurricane Maria in 2017? Lin-Manuel Miranda has a plan for that.

The theatre community needs someone to swoop in and save the beloved Drama Book Shop? Lin-Manuel Miranda has a plan for that.

Lin-Manuel Miranda had one heck of a decade, and I, for one, can't wait to see what he has a plan for in the 2020s.

8.) Theatre should be for everyone.

Look, I know that Broadway is a business, and that producers have a fiduciary responsibility to do everything in their power to pay back their investors. But, as we closed this decade, a number of productions have begun making even more concerted efforts to make their shows accessible to audiences that otherwise might not be able to attend the theatre.

Obviously programs like HAMILTON's #EduHam and TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD performing at Madison Square Garden that reach out to students are incredibly important and have been standard operating procedure in many ways for a long time in the theatre. But, something that really interested me was done recently for what I believe was the first time on Broadway.

SLAVE PLAY allowed ticket buyers to contribute an extra $25 in order to "allow someone, who would not otherwise be able to see the show, attend for free!"

we want everyone to experience live theatre - to be welcomed and invited into the broadway space. excited to introduce "broadway plus one." (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PBA0jw7024 - Slave Play (@SlavePlayBway) December 10, 2019

I honestly love and admire this move from the producers and creative team; in fact I'm a little emotional even writing about it now. Of course, the cynical amongst us might claim that this is just a publicity stunt for a show that generally only hits 50-60 percent of its gross potential (although playing to houses that are 85-95 percent full), and sure, that might be part of it, but the ethos of this show and its playwright Jeremy O. Harris have been all about inclusion and diversifying the Broadway audience since the moment that the production was announced.

So, this program feels like a beautiful, organic way to put those beliefs into practice. I hope that in this new decade, producers continue to do things like this, or even allow people who aren't buying tickets to the show to contribute to these kinds of efforts as well.

Having audiences of varying racial, ethnic, religious, socio-economic, gender, sexuality, etc. backgrounds is what will keep the theatre thriving for decades to come.

9.) Social media can be a wonderful (and scary) place for fans to interact with their favorite Broadway stars

With the advent of the internet, our world has seemingly shrunk. People and places that previously would have been unavailable to us are now just a tweet, post, or comment away. And while that can have incredible impacts for theatre fans who aren't able to get to New York regularly, it can also be a place that breeds entitlement, animosity, unhealthy behavior, and even worse.

So, remember, if you are going to tweet, respond to, or post about someone in the 2020s (Broadway star or otherwise), ask yourself these three questions first:

1) Would you say this thing to their face?

2) If you would, would you say this thing to their face if you were with your mother?

3) If you would, would you say this thing to their face if you were with your mother and Julie Andrews?

10.) The future is female.

The first few centuries of Broadway theatre were dominated by white men, a trend that continues only slightly unabated to this day. However, as has been seen in the film industry in recent years, when you support productions led by women and minorities, you often get a new, interesting, complex product that brings in more diverse audiences than you would with the familiar slate of white male creatives.

In the last decade, some of the most interesting and compelling pieces of theatre - both on and off Broadway - have been written and/or directed by women. And as the cries for inclusion and representation intensify, not only would it be in the best artistic interests of producers and theatre companies to invest in female creators and directors, but it would also be in their financial interests as well.

After all, the most produced playwright in America (other than William Shakespeare) is Lauren Gunderson, a woman (side note: when is someone going to bring one of her shows to Broadway?).

Here are just some of the incredible works that were directed or written or co-written by women in the past decade. It is difficult to imagine telling the theatrical story of the 2010s without many of these acclaimed and groundbreaking works.

ANGELS IN AMERICA

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

COME FROM AWAY

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

ECLIPSED

THE EXPLORER'S CLUB

FAIRVIEW

THE FLICK

FUN HOME

GROUNDED

HADESTOWN

INDECENT

KPOP

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

ONCE

PIPPIN

The Public Works program

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

SWEAT

WAITRESS

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME



So now that we are firmly in the 2020s, here's to hoping that when this decade ends, we will see more "Best Of" lists that acknowledge that women can write good shows too.





