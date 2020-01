2019 is over and 2020 has begun! As Broadway enters a whole new decade of artistic expression, musical innovation and dramatic diversity, Broadway's brightest stars are telling us what they want to see onstage in 2020. Watch below as Jessie Mueller, Harry Connick Jr., Derek Klena, Elizabeth Stanley, Beth Leavel, Tom Kitt and so many more weigh in!

How would you like to see Broadway change in 2020?





