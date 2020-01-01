Upcoming CD Releases for January 2020

Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for January, 2020. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Original Soundtrack)

Released on Walt Disney Records on 1/10/20 Music from the hit new Disney series.... learn more... Kwamina (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Released on Stage Door Import on 1/31/20 Continuing Stage Door's line of Deluxe Edition Broadway Cast Recording reissues is an expanded release of Richard Adler's musical 'Kwamina'. Featuring music and lyrics by Adler and a book by Robert Alan Aurthur, 'Kwamina' opened at New York's 54th Street Theatre on October 23rd 1961 following try out performances in Toronto and Boston. Starring Adler's then wife Sally Ann Howes alongside Terry Car... learn more...

For More Upcoming Albums, Click Here





Related Articles

From This Author