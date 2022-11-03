Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 11/3: PARADE Opening Night Coverage, Reviews, and More!

Plus, Patrick Page will depart Hadestown next month, and more.

Nov. 03, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include reviews and opening night coverage for Parade at New York City Center! Plus, Patrick Page will depart Hadestown next month, and more.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Parade Opens

Review Roundup: PARADE Opens at New York City Center
by Review Roundups

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022. Read what the critics thought about Parade here!. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's PARADE Takes Their First Bows
by Bruce Glikas

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022. . (more...)

Photos & Video: First Look at Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More in PARADE
by BroadwayWorld TV

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022. Get a first look at photos and video from the production here!. (more...)

More Top Stories

Patrick Page to Play Final Performance in HADESTOWN in December; Tom Hewitt to Take Over as 'Hades'
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Patrick Page will play his final performance in Hadestown, Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, on Friday, December 30.. (more...)

Jimmy Fallon May Be Reprising His ALMOST FAMOUS Film Role in the Broadway Production
by Stephi Wild

Jimmy Fallon may be appearing on Broadway sooner than you think! Almost Famous director Cameron Crowe said the Tonight Show host may get the chance to reprise his role of Dennie Hope, which he originated in the film, in the Broadway production.. (more...)

VIDEO: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Performs 'Tiny Dancer' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Stephi Wild

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now in previews. The show took to the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where members of the cast performed 'Tiny Dancer'. Check out the video here! . (more...)

Eugene Lee To Join Norm Lewis On A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour; Full Cast Announced
by A.A. Cristi

Veteran actor Eugene Lee will join Norm Lewis to star in the 20-week North American tour of Roundabout's 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play.  . (more...)

Video: Watch Ben Platt Sing 'This Is Not Over Yet' From PARADE
by BroadwayWorld TV

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022. Watch a clip of Ben Platt singing 'This Is Not Over Yet' here!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Almost Famous opens on Broadway tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



