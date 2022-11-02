Video: Watch Ben Platt Sing 'This Is Not Over Yet' From PARADE

Click Here for More on Parade

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022.

Watch a clip of Ben Platt singing 'This Is Not Over Yet' below!

Inspired by historical events, Parade follows Lucille and Leo Frank (Diamond and Platt)-a Jewish couple living in Marietta, Georgia-as they are pulled apart and drawn together by Leo's 1913 murder trial, conviction, appeal, and eventual lynching. Brutal legal drama contrasts with haunting pastoral lyricism as a love story unfolds amid unlikely circumstances.

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.