Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Parade
Click Here for More on Parade
Review Roundup: PARADE Opens at New York City Center

Review Roundup: PARADE Opens at New York City Center

Read all of the reviews for Parade here!

Nov. 02, 2022  

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022.

The cast also features Florrie Bagel, Stacie Bono, Courtnee Carter (Angela), Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper (Newt Lee), John Dossett (Old Soldier/Judge Roan), Erin Rose Doyle (Mary Phagan), Manoel Felciano (Tom Watson), Brody Grant (Young Soldier), Alex Joseph Grayson (Jim Conley), Danielle Lee Greaves (Minnie McKnight), Christopher Gurr (Mr. Peavy), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Britt Craig), Sean Allan Krill (Governor Slaton), Douglas Lyons (Riley), Erin Mackey (Mrs. Phagan), Ashlyn Maddox (Factory Girl), Sophia Manicone (Iola Stover), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), Howard McGillin (Luther Rosser), Grace McLean (Sally Slaton), William Michals, Paul Alexander Nolan (Hugh Dorsey), Sofie Poliakoff (Factory Girl), and Jackson Teeley.

Check out what the the critics are saying below!

Juan A. Ramírez, The New York Times: Not seen in New York in nearly 25 years, this "Parade" recalls an era of big casts, big stories and big talent - a time when musicals actually felt like events. Platt and Diamond are fearless performers, and their duet "This Is Not Over Yet" is a powerhouse for the ages. Their commanding vocals are matched by a confident production that revives the best of the original while pointing at the possibility of growth, and hope.

Steven Suskin, NY Stage Review: Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Parade, that intriguing, skillful, and well-remembered problem musical that rose like a princely phoenix but swiftly flamed into ash in 1998, comes vibrantly alive at City Center. Rather than leaving its audience suitably impressed but emotionally unmoved as in prior viewings, Michael Arden's spare but meticulous production unleashes the gripping theatricality of the writing that has heretofore been trapped within.

Matt Windman, AMNY: As Leo, Platt (who remains onstage, and in character, throughout intermission) exhibits many of the same qualities of his Evan Hansen - soft-spoken, tense, scared - and it works. Unsurprisingly, he sings beautifully. Diamond nicely depicts Lucille's transformation from mousy to mighty. But the real casting coup lies with Matarazzo, who plays an earnest, tenderhearted young boy - who just happens to be proudly waiving around the Confederate flag and committing homicide.

Kobi Kassal, Theatrely: Platt, last seen on stage in Dear Evan Hansen, brings Frank to life with a shy tenderness and nervousness that is required of the role. Paired with the supremely magnificent Micaela Diamond (who is giving a performance for the ages) as his steadfast and determined wife Lucille, the two radiate a warmth that we so seldom get the pleasure of seeing. "All The Wasted Time" is a monumental number in the JRB cannon and stopped the show with one of the largest rapturous applauses I have heard this year.

To read more reviews, click here!



Related Stories
Video: Watch Ben Platt Sing This Is Not Over Yet From PARADE Photo
Video: Watch Ben Platt Sing 'This Is Not Over Yet' From PARADE
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022. Watch a clip of Ben Platt singing 'This Is Not Over Yet' here!
Photos & Video: First Look at Ben Platt & More in PARADE at NYCC Photo
Photos & Video: First Look at Ben Platt & More in PARADE at NYCC
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022. Get a first look at photos and video from the production here!
Photos: The Cast of New York City Centers PARADE Takes Their First Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's PARADE Takes Their First Bows
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022. 
Video: PARADE Stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond Sing This Is Not Over Yet Photo
Video: PARADE Stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond Sing 'This Is Not Over Yet'
Tony-winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond perform the hopeful duet, 'This Is Not Over Yet' from Jason Robert Brown's PARADE at New York City Center. See the video!

From This Author - Review Roundups


Review Roundup: A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opens Off-Broadway Starring Jim ParsonsReview Roundup: A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opens Off-Broadway Starring Jim Parsons
October 31, 2022

Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham as siblings Alfie and Lily Byrne, respectively, and more. Read all of the reviews for A Man of No Importance here!
Review Roundup: Gabriel Byrne Brings WALKING WITH GHOSTS To Broadway- The Critics React!Review Roundup: Gabriel Byrne Brings WALKING WITH GHOSTS To Broadway- The Critics React!
October 27, 2022

Internationally renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne returns to Broadway in his acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts, adapted from his best-selling memoir of the same name.
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh in on TAMMY FAYE From Elton John and Jake Shears at the Almeida TheatreReview Roundup: Critics Weigh in on TAMMY FAYE From Elton John and Jake Shears at the Almeida Theatre
October 26, 2022

The Almeida Theatre presents the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold. The cast includes Katie Brayben, Andrew Rannells and Zubin Varla. Read reviews for the new musical below!
Review Roundup: LES MISERABLES Launches New National TourReview Roundup: LES MISERABLES Launches New National Tour
October 26, 2022

The new National Tour of Les Miserables launched earlier this month in Cleveland. Read the reviews for Les Miserables here!
Review Roundup: National Tour of ALADDIN Launches; What Did the Critics Think?Review Roundup: National Tour of ALADDIN Launches; What Did the Critics Think?
October 26, 2022

The National Tour of Aladdin recently launched at Proctor's in Schenectady, NY. Read the reviews for Aladdin here!