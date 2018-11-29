Wake Up With BWW 11/29: Cody Simpson Begins Performances in ANASTASIA, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Keala Settle Opens Up About Suffering a Stroke Weeks Before Her Performance on the Oscars

by Stephanie Wild - November 28, 2018

Keala Settle blew us away with her Oscars performance earlier this year, belting the iconic track This Is Me from The Greatest Showman. Now, Settle is opening up to People about something not many knew.. (more...)

2) Winners Announced For the 2018 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!

by BWW News Desk - November 28, 2018

We're excited to announce the winners for the 2018 Broadway UK Awards! As voted for by the public, the awards celebrate the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country.. (more...)

3) Breaking: Last Dance! SUMMER Will Take Final Broadway Bow in December; National Tour Will Launch in 2019

by BWW News Desk - November 28, 2018

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical will close on Broadway Sunday, December 30, 2018. A North American Tour will launch on September 30, 2019, playing dozens of cities across the US and Canada, including Los Angeles, Nashville, Rochester, Washington DC and West Palm Beach.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Learn Broadway Slang From Lin-Manuel Miranda

by Stage Tube - November 28, 2018

In a new segment from Vanity Fair, Lin-Manuel Miranda sat down to teach everyone some Broadway slang.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: First Look at Bryan Cranston, Tony Goldwyn, Tatiana Maslany & More in NETWORK!

by BWW News Desk - November 28, 2018

NETWORK is currently in previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street), where it is set to open on Thursday, December 6, 2018. NETWORK is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Cody Simpson begins performances as Dmitry in ANASTASIA tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Up on the Marquee: CHOIR BOY

Set Your DVR...

-Mike Birbiglia will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon tonight!

What we're geeking out over: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Celebrates Two Years On Broadway With Donation to the Smithsonian

What we're watching: THE ILLUSIONISTS Bring Holiday Magic Back to Broadway- Watch Sneak Peek!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jackie Hoffman, who turns 58 today!

Jackie Hoffman was most recently seen in the Yiddish production of Fiddler on the Roof. On Broadway, Hoffman most recently played Mrs. Teavee in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. She starred in HAIRSPRAY on Broadway, playing the roles of Prudy Pingleton, Gym Teacher, Matron and Denizen of Baltimore. She co-starred as Calliope, muse of epic poetry, in the rock musical XANADU on Broadway, and starred as Grandmama in the Broadway musical THE ADDAMS FAMILY. In 2010, she also parodied Lady Gaga's hit-single, Alejandro. She played Madame Dilly and other roles in the 2014 Broadway revival of ON THE TOWN.

