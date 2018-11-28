Breaking: Last Dance! SUMMER Will Take Final Broadway Bow in December; National Tour Will Launch in 2019

Click Here for More Articles on SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical will close on Broadway Sunday, December 30, 2018. A North American Tour will launch on September 30, 2019, playing dozens of cities across the US and Canada, including Los Angeles, Nashville, Rochester, Washington DC and West Palm Beach.

As of December 30, 2018, SUMMER will have played 27 previews and 289 regular performances. The musical began performances March 28, 2018 and opened on April 23, 2018 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Original Cast Album was released on Republic Records on July 20, 2018 and a limited edition, double album vinyl record was released October 26, 2018.

The three actresses who play the role of musical icon Donna Summer in SUMMER are Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as "Diva Donna," Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale, Hamilton) as "Disco Donna" and Storm Lever (Freaky Friday) as "Duckling Donna."

LaChanze received a Tony Award nomination for Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as Diva Donna and Ariana DeBose received a Tony Award nomination for Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Disco Donna.

The cast of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical also includes Aaron Krohn as "Neil Bogart," Ken Robinson as "Andrew Gaines," and Jared Zirilli as "Bruce Sudano." The ensemble is comprised of Angelica Beliard, Mackenzie Bell, Kaleigh Cronin, Kimberly Dodson,Anissa Felix, Drew Wildman Foster, Afra Hines, Jenny Laroche, Wonu Ogunfowora, Rebecca Riker, Christina Acosta Robinson, Jessica Rush, Kaye Tuckerman and Harris M. Turner. Swings include Judith Franklin, Aurelia Michael, Jody Reynard and Kristin Yancy.

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You