Winners Announced For the 2018 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!
We're excited to announce the winners for the 2018 Broadway UK Awards! As voted for by the public, the awards celebrate the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country.
Thank you to everyone who voted, and huge congratulations to our fantastic winners!
2018 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Winners
Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical
Giles Terera - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Actor in a New Production of a Play
Ian McKellen - KING LEAR - Chichester Festival Theatre
Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Rachelle Ann Go - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Actress in a New Production of a Play
Patsy Ferran - SUMMER AND SMOKE - Almeida Theatre
Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Tom Jackson Greaves - SPRING AWAKENING - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Tom Scutt - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Marianne Elliott - COMPANY - Gielgud Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Sally Cookson - A MONSTER CALLS - Old Vic
Best Ensemble in a New Production of a Play or Musical
SIX - Arts Theatre
Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Andrew Ellis - EUGENIUS! - The Other Palace
Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)
Amara Okereke - LES MISÉRABLES - Queen's Theatre
Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)
Simon-Anthony Rhoden - KINKY BOOTS - Adelphi Theatre
Best Long-running West End Show
LES MISÉRABLES - Queen's Theatre
Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Jordan Li-Smith - THE ASSASSINATION OF KATIE HOPKINS - Theatr Clwyd
Best New Production of a Musical
HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre
Best New Production of a Play
THE JUNGLE - Playhouse Theatre
Best New Regional or Touring Production
WICKED - UK Tour
Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Luke Bayer - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Apollo Theatre
Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Janet Bird - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Christopher Shutt - JOHN - National Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical
Jason Pennycooke - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play
Antony Sher - PINTER AT THE PINTER - Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Patti LuPone - COMPANY - Gielgud Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play
Nadia Nadarajah - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shakespeare's Globe
Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production
David Nixon/Northern Ballet - THE LITTLE MERMAID - UK Tour
Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production
George Benjamin and Martin Crimp - LESSONS IN LOVE AND VIOLENCE - Royal Opera House
Theatrical Event of the Year
THE HOPE FOR GRENFELL MEMORIAL GALA - Opera Holland Park