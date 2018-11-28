Winners Announced For the 2018 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!

BWW Regional Awards

Nov. 28, 2018  

We're excited to announce the winners for the 2018 Broadway UK Awards! As voted for by the public, the awards celebrate the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country.

Thank you to everyone who voted, and huge congratulations to our fantastic winners!

2018 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Winners

Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical
Giles Terera - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Actor in a New Production of a Play
Ian McKellen - KING LEAR - Chichester Festival Theatre

Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Rachelle Ann Go - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Actress in a New Production of a Play
Patsy Ferran - SUMMER AND SMOKE - Almeida Theatre

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Tom Jackson Greaves - SPRING AWAKENING - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Tom Scutt - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Marianne Elliott - COMPANY - Gielgud Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Sally Cookson - A MONSTER CALLS - Old Vic

Best Ensemble in a New Production of a Play or Musical
SIX - Arts Theatre

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Andrew Ellis - EUGENIUS! - The Other Palace

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)
Amara Okereke - LES MISÉRABLES - Queen's Theatre

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)
Simon-Anthony Rhoden - KINKY BOOTS - Adelphi Theatre

Best Long-running West End Show
LES MISÉRABLES - Queen's Theatre

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Jordan Li-Smith - THE ASSASSINATION OF KATIE HOPKINS - Theatr Clwyd

Best New Production of a Musical
HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre

Best New Production of a Play
THE JUNGLE - Playhouse Theatre

Best New Regional or Touring Production
WICKED - UK Tour

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Luke Bayer - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Apollo Theatre

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Janet Bird - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Christopher Shutt - JOHN - National Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical
Jason Pennycooke - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play
Antony Sher - PINTER AT THE PINTER - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Patti LuPone - COMPANY - Gielgud Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play
Nadia Nadarajah - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shakespeare's Globe

Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production
David Nixon/Northern Ballet - THE LITTLE MERMAID - UK Tour

Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production
George Benjamin and Martin Crimp - LESSONS IN LOVE AND VIOLENCE - Royal Opera House

Theatrical Event of the Year
THE HOPE FOR GRENFELL MEMORIAL GALA - Opera Holland Park

