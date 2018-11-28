Photo Coverage: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Celebrates Two Years On Broadway With Donation to the Smithsonian

Yesterday, Dear Evan Hansen celebrated two years on Broadway by donating to the Smithsonian on stage. The cast and creative team were joined by Smithsonian Institution representatives, Catherine Eagleton, Associate Director of Curatorial Affairs and Ryan Lintelman, Curator of Entertainment History.

BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate with them and you can check out the photos below!

The winner of a 2018 Grammy Award and six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony®Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. The first national tour is currently underway with performances scheduled across America, and international productions have been announced for Toronto (March 2019) and London (Fall 2019).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



