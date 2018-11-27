Photo: First Look at Cody Simpson Debuting as Dmitry in ANASTASIA

Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

Check out the first photo of new Anastasia cast member Cody Simpson as "Dmitry." Simpson will make his Broadway debut this Thursday, November 29.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The company is also led by Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Max von Essen, Judy Kaye and Vicki Lewis.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

