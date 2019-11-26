Wake Up With BWW 11/26: THE PROM Finds its Emma in Jo Ellen Pellman, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Prom on Netflix has found its Emma! Jo Ellen Pellman will take on the role. Pellman has previously appeared on HBO's The Deuce and Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she starred in A Christmas Carol, The Drowsy Chaperone, Me and My Girl, Twist, and Grand Concourse.

Alex Brightman sang a new take on Beetlejuice's iconic song 'Dead Mom,' entitled 'Dead Bird' in honor of Thanksgiving! Check out the video below, stuffed with Thanksgiving references!

BroadwayWorld was saddened to report yesterday that legendary theatre critic John Simon has passed away. He was 94.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Theatre Critic John Simon Has Passed Away at 94

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre critic John Simon has passed away at the age of 94.

2) Photo: Is Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Next STAR WARS Film?

A photo has hit Twitter that features Lin-Manuel Miranda suited up in costume on the set of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Alex Brightman Celebrates Thanksgiving With 'Dead Bird' Music Video

The Netherworld is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit with a new take on Beetlejuice's iconic song 'Dead Mom,' entitled 'Dead Bird.' Check out the video below to see the ghost with the most, Alex Brightman, recording the song stuffed with Thanksgiving references!. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: The Cast of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse Celebrate Opening Night

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Paper Mill Playhouse presents Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will continue through Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse.. (more...)

5) Review Roundup: THE YOUNG MAN FROM ATLANTA at Signature Theatre - What Did the Critics Think?

by Review Roundups

The Young Man from Atlanta is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by two-time Academy Award winner and former Signature Residency One Playwright Horton Foote, directed by Michael Wilson. Tickets are on sale now for the production, which officially opened on Sunday, November 24th in The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Jessica Phillips joins the Broadway company of DEAR EVAN HANSEN tonight!

Phillips succeeds Lisa Brescia in the role of Heidi Hansen!

Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE hits Netflix today!

Comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia brings his award-winning Broadway show, Mike Birbiglia: The New One, to a global audience for his newest and most highly anticipated Netflix comedy special. Filmed at the Cort Theatre in Manhattan, Birbiglia brilliantly blends observational and confessional comedy as he struggles with the existential question of whether he wants to bring a child into the world.

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Natalie Douglas

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to cabaret superstar Natalie Douglas about Nina Simone's 1961 album "Forbidden Fruit." They also discuss The Eagles, "South Pacific," Mitzi Gaynor, Roberta Flack, Barbra Streisand, Karen Mason, Joe Williams, and Dolly Parton. Natalie shares stories about moving to New York and working at famous piano bars such as Brandy's and The Duplex. She now sings to audiences around the world and can be seen performing at her monthly residency at Birdland in New York City.

Listen here!

Set Your DVR...

Adrienne Warren will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

What we're geeking out over: Newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman to Star as Emma in Netflix's Adaptation of THE PROM

Jo Ellen Pellman has been cast as the lead in the Netflix feature adaptation of the award-winning stage musical The Prom from Ryan Murphy. Pellman has previously appeared on HBO's The Deuce and Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she starred in A Christmas Carol, The Drowsy Chaperone, Me and My Girl, Twist, and Grand Concourse.

​Logan Riley Hassel, Sofia Deler, Nico Greetham, Nathaniel J. Potvin have also joined the cast, which includes Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose

What we're watching: Ben Platt Presents at the 2019 AMAs!

Ben Platt joined Misty Copeland on stage to present the award for Favorite Song - Country to Dan + Shay for 'Speechless' at the 2019 American Music Awards.

During their presentation, Platt said that he and Copeland have a lot in common, being that they are "both dancers first." Copeland then asked Platt if she would get to see some dance moves, to which he responds "Backstage."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Christopher Fitzgerald, who turns 47 today!

Christopher Fitzgerald is known for playing the role of Ogie in Waitress. Other credits include: Broadway: An Act of God, The Merchant of Venice, Finian's Rainbow (Drama Desk Award, Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Young Frankenstein (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), original cast of Wicked, Amour, (Drama Desk nomination), Chicago. Off-Broadway: The Winter's Tale (Public), Gutenberg! The Musical! (Actors' Playhouse), Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme (Lincoln Center), Saturday Night (Second Stage, Drama Desk nomination), Wise Guys (New York Theatre Workshop), Corpus Christi (Manhattan Theatre Club), Fully Committed (Cherry Lane Theatre), The Cripple of Inishmaan (Public), Stairway to Paradise, Babes in Arms and Broadway Bash (City Center Encores!), the title role in Barnum at the Chichester Festival (UK), and 13 seasons with the Williamstown Theatre Festival. TV: "Almost There" (DirecTV), "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Elementary" (CBS), "Twins" (series regular, WB), "Next Caller" (NBC), "The Electric Company" (PBS). Film: Opposite Kristin Wiig and Annette Bening in Girl Most Likely, Larry Gaye: Renegade Male Flight Attendant, Personal Velocity, and Dedication. MFA American Conservatory Theater.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





