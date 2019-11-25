BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Natalie Douglas

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to cabaret superstar Natalie Douglas about Nina Simone's 1961 album "Forbidden Fruit." They also discuss The Eagles, "South Pacific," Mitzi Gaynor, Roberta Flack, Barbra Streisand, Karen Mason, Joe Williams, and Dolly Parton. Natalie shares stories about moving to New York and working at famous piano bars such as Brandy's and The Duplex. She now sings to audiences around the world and can be seen performing at her monthly residency at Birdland in New York City.

Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.

Season One will feature a plethora of award winning stars from the stage and screen - including Cesar Villavicencio (Pixie Aventura), Bridget Everett, Scott Wittman, Telly Leung, Michael Musto, Natalie Douglas, Kevin Adams, Carolee Carmello, Linda Eder, Russell King (Miss Richfield 1981), Jeffrey Roberson (Varla Jean Merman), Faith Prince, Laura Benanti, Michael R. Jackson and Countess LuAnn de Lesseps. You'll learn all about the favorite artists and albums that inspired them with a diverse list ranging from Judy Garland to Prince, Frank Sinatra to Patti LuPone, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, Tori Amos, Jesus Christ Superstar, Liza Minnelli and more along with behind the scenes stories and show business gossip. The podcast features a theme song written by Lance Horne.





