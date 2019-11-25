Photo: Is Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Next STAR WARS Film?

A photo has hit Twitter that features Lin-Manuel Miranda suited up in costume on the set of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

However, Miranda assures fans this is just for fun.

"I went to visit the set on a day off from Wales and JJ [Abrams] threw me in a costume..." he said on Twitter. "one of the best days of my life to watch the magic happen but I'm pretty sure I'm not in it."

Check out the photo below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the composer-lyricist of Hamilton, as well as In The Heights and Bring It On: The Musical. Miranda recently reprised his lead role in Hamilton for a three-week run of the production in Puerto Rico to raise money for artists struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He also starred in the Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, wrote music for the Disney animated film Moana and recently guest-starred last season in two episodes of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM and lent his voice to three episodes of DuckTales.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER releases in U.S. theaters on December 20. Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You