Photo Coverage: The Cast of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse Celebrate Opening Night
Paper Mill Playhouse presents Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will continue through Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse.
Check out photos from opening night below!
Directed by Mark S. Hoebee (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast) with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Annie), and music direction by Michael Borth (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast), the principal cast will feature Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) as Ella, Donna English (Paper Mill's Lend Me a Tenor) as Marie, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Gabrielle, Dee Hoty (Paper Mill's Follies) as Madame, Andrew Kober (Beautiful) as Jean-Michel, Angel Lin (Once) as Charlotte, Christopher Sieber (The Prom, Paper Mill's Annie) as Sebastian, Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin) as Topher, and Michael Wayne Wordly (Miss Saigon) as Lord Pinkleton.
Rounding out the cast are John Barsoian, Kelly Berman, Antonio Beverly, Erin Burniston, Monica Cioffi, Taeler Cyrus, Richard Gatta, Ricky Loftus George, Christopher M. Howard, Derek Luscutoff, Kate Marilley, John Peterson, Dave Schoonover, Cynthia Thorne, Leslie Blake Walker, Isabella Ward, CorBen Williams and Minami Yusui.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Stephen Mark Lukas and Belinda Allyn
Larry Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee
Mark S. Hoebee, Susan Goren and Larry Goren
JoAnn M. Hunter (Choreographer) and Mark S. Hoevee (Director)
JoAnn M. Hunter and Mark S. Hoebee
Michael Stotts, JoAnn M. Hunter and Mark S. Hoebee
Valton Jackson and Gregg Baker
Valton Jackson and Gregg Baker
Derek Luscutoff and John Barsoian
Minami Yusui, Derek Luscutoff, John Barsoian and Cynthia Thorne
Kathleen Bourke, Katie Bourke and Ted Bourke
Erin Burniston, Isabella Ward and Cynthia Thorne
Schyler Conaway, Erin Burniston and Emily Burniston
Michael Borth (Music Director) and Mark S. Hoebee
Michael Borth and Deborah Avery
Rose Hemingway and Mark S. Hoebee
Charles Barksdale, Ricky Loftus George and Danny
Karla Gallegos, Leslie Blake Walker and Madeline Hudelson
Mark S. Hoebee, Dee Hoty, Donna English and Michael Stotts
Mark S. Hoebee, Dee Hoty, Donna English and Michael Stotts
Christopher M. Howard and Kathleen Howard
Michael Stotts and Mark S. Hoebee
Michael Stotts and Mark S. Hoebee
Taeler Eylse Cyrus, Leslie Blake Walker, Kate Marilley, Erin Burniston and Cynthia Thorne
Taeler Eylse Cyrus, Leslie Blake Walker, Kate Marilley, Erin Burniston and Cynthia Thorne
Ashley Blanchet and Mark S. Hoebee
Michael Stotts, Ashley Blanchet and Mark S. Hoebee
Michael Stotts, Ashley Blanchet and Mark S. Hoebee
Richard Gatta and Kate Marilley
Peter Surace and CorBen Williams
Peter Surace and CorBen Williams
Kristine Reese and Billy Harrigan Tighe
Billy Harrigan Tighe and Ashley Blanchet