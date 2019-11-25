Photo Coverage: The Cast of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse Celebrate Opening Night

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  

Paper Mill Playhouse presents Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will continue through Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast) with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Annie), and music direction by Michael Borth (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast), the principal cast will feature Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) as Ella, Donna English (Paper Mill's Lend Me a Tenor) as Marie, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Gabrielle, Dee Hoty (Paper Mill's Follies) as Madame, Andrew Kober (Beautiful) as Jean-Michel, Angel Lin (Once) as Charlotte, Christopher Sieber (The Prom, Paper Mill's Annie) as Sebastian, Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin) as Topher, and Michael Wayne Wordly (Miss Saigon) as Lord Pinkleton.

Rounding out the cast are John Barsoian, Kelly Berman, Antonio Beverly, Erin Burniston, Monica Cioffi, Taeler Cyrus, Richard Gatta, Ricky Loftus George, Christopher M. Howard, Derek Luscutoff, Kate Marilley, John Peterson, Dave Schoonover, Cynthia Thorne, Leslie Blake Walker, Isabella Ward, CorBen Williams and Minami Yusui.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Stephen Mark Lukas and Belinda Allyn

Larry Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee

Mark S. Hoebee, Susan Goren and Larry Goren

JoAnn M. Hunter (Choreographer) and Mark S. Hoevee (Director)

JoAnn M. Hunter and Mark S. Hoebee

Michael Stotts, JoAnn M. Hunter and Mark S. Hoebee

Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber

Michael Wayne Wordly

Michael Wayne Wordly

Valton Jackson and Gregg Baker

Valton Jackson and Gregg Baker

CorBen Williams

Derek Luscutoff and John Barsoian

Minami Yusui, Derek Luscutoff, John Barsoian and Cynthia Thorne

Kathleen Bourke, Katie Bourke and Ted Bourke

Andrew Kober

Andrew Kober

Erin Burniston, Isabella Ward and Cynthia Thorne

Schyler Conaway, Erin Burniston and Emily Burniston

Michael Borth (Music Director) and Mark S. Hoebee

Michael Borth and Deborah Avery

Rose Hemingway and Mark S. Hoebee

Rose Hemingway

Rose Hemingway

Charles Barksdale, Ricky Loftus George and Danny

Karla Gallegos, Leslie Blake Walker and Madeline Hudelson

Dee Hoty and Donna English

Dee Hoty and Donna English

Mark S. Hoebee, Dee Hoty, Donna English and Michael Stotts

Mark S. Hoebee, Dee Hoty, Donna English and Michael Stotts

Christopher M. Howard and Kathleen Howard

Michael Stotts and Mark S. Hoebee

Michael Stotts and Mark S. Hoebee

John Peterson

Taeler Eylse Cyrus, Leslie Blake Walker, Kate Marilley, Erin Burniston and Cynthia Thorne

Taeler Eylse Cyrus, Leslie Blake Walker, Kate Marilley, Erin Burniston and Cynthia Thorne

Angel Lin and Antonio Beverly

Angel Lin and Antonio Beverly

Angel Lin

Angel Lin

Ashley Blanchet

Ashley Blanchet

Ashley Blanchet and Mark S. Hoebee

Michael Stotts, Ashley Blanchet and Mark S. Hoebee

Michael Stotts, Ashley Blanchet and Mark S. Hoebee

Richard Gatta and Kate Marilley

Peter Surace and CorBen Williams

Peter Surace and CorBen Williams

Billy Harrigan Tighe

Billy Harrigan Tighe

Kristine Reese and Billy Harrigan Tighe

Billy Harrigan Tighe and Ashley Blanchet

Billy Harrigan Tighe and Ashley Blanchet



