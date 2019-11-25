Photo Coverage: The Cast of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse Celebrate Opening Night

Paper Mill Playhouse presents Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will continue through Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast) with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Annie), and music direction by Michael Borth (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast), the principal cast will feature Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) as Ella, Donna English (Paper Mill's Lend Me a Tenor) as Marie, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Gabrielle, Dee Hoty (Paper Mill's Follies) as Madame, Andrew Kober (Beautiful) as Jean-Michel, Angel Lin (Once) as Charlotte, Christopher Sieber (The Prom, Paper Mill's Annie) as Sebastian, Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin) as Topher, and Michael Wayne Wordly (Miss Saigon) as Lord Pinkleton.

Rounding out the cast are John Barsoian, Kelly Berman, Antonio Beverly, Erin Burniston, Monica Cioffi, Taeler Cyrus, Richard Gatta, Ricky Loftus George, Christopher M. Howard, Derek Luscutoff, Kate Marilley, John Peterson, Dave Schoonover, Cynthia Thorne, Leslie Blake Walker, Isabella Ward, CorBen Williams and Minami Yusui.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Stephen Mark Lukas and Belinda Allyn



Larry Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee



Mark S. Hoebee, Susan Goren and Larry Goren



JoAnn M. Hunter (Choreographer) and Mark S. Hoevee (Director)



JoAnn M. Hunter and Mark S. Hoebee



Michael Stotts, JoAnn M. Hunter and Mark S. Hoebee



Christopher Sieber



Christopher Sieber



Michael Wayne Wordly



Michael Wayne Wordly



Valton Jackson and Gregg Baker



Valton Jackson and Gregg Baker



CorBen Williams



Derek Luscutoff and John Barsoian



Minami Yusui, Derek Luscutoff, John Barsoian and Cynthia Thorne



Kathleen Bourke, Katie Bourke and Ted Bourke



Andrew Kober



Andrew Kober



Erin Burniston, Isabella Ward and Cynthia Thorne



Schyler Conaway, Erin Burniston and Emily Burniston



Michael Borth (Music Director) and Mark S. Hoebee



Michael Borth and Deborah Avery



Rose Hemingway and Mark S. Hoebee



Rose Hemingway



Rose Hemingway



Charles Barksdale, Ricky Loftus George and Danny



Karla Gallegos, Leslie Blake Walker and Madeline Hudelson



Dee Hoty and Donna English



Dee Hoty and Donna English



Mark S. Hoebee, Dee Hoty, Donna English and Michael Stotts



Mark S. Hoebee, Dee Hoty, Donna English and Michael Stotts



Christopher M. Howard and Kathleen Howard



Michael Stotts and Mark S. Hoebee



Michael Stotts and Mark S. Hoebee



John Peterson



Taeler Eylse Cyrus, Leslie Blake Walker, Kate Marilley, Erin Burniston and Cynthia Thorne



Taeler Eylse Cyrus, Leslie Blake Walker, Kate Marilley, Erin Burniston and Cynthia Thorne



Angel Lin and Antonio Beverly



Angel Lin and Antonio Beverly



Angel Lin



Angel Lin



Ashley Blanchet



Ashley Blanchet



Ashley Blanchet and Mark S. Hoebee



Michael Stotts, Ashley Blanchet and Mark S. Hoebee



Michael Stotts, Ashley Blanchet and Mark S. Hoebee



Richard Gatta and Kate Marilley



Peter Surace and CorBen Williams



Peter Surace and CorBen Williams



Billy Harrigan Tighe



Billy Harrigan Tighe



Kristine Reese and Billy Harrigan Tighe



Billy Harrigan Tighe and Ashley Blanchet



Billy Harrigan Tighe and Ashley Blanchet