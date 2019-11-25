Newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman to Star as Emma in Netflix's Adaptation of THE PROM

Jo Ellen Pellman has been cast as the lead in the Netflix feature adaptation of the award-winning stage musical The Prom from Ryan Murphy. Pellman has previously appeared on HBO's The Deuce and Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she starred in A Christmas Carol, The Drowsy Chaperone, Me and My Girl, Twist, and Grand Concourse.

​Logan Riley Hassel, Sofia Deler, Nico Greetham, Nathaniel J. Potvin have also joined the cast, which includes Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose

Pellman will star as Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who is banned from taking her girlfriend to the prom. Following the controversial decision, four Broadway stars (Streep, Corden, Kidman, and Rannells), in an attempt to champion a good cause and not-so-coincidentally rehabilitate their careers, head to the small town to support Emma.

The film is being produced by Murphy, Alexis Woodall, Bill Damaschke and Dori Berinstein Music and lyrics are by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, based on the original concept by Jack Viertel. Adam Anders will serve as an executive music producer.

The Prom goes into production next month and will be released on Netflix in Fall 2020.

Photo Credit: Ambe J Photography





