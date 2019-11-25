VIDEO: Ben Platt Presents at the 2019 AMAs!

Ben Platt joined Misty Copeland on stage to present the award for Favorite Song - Country to Dan + Shay for 'Speechless' at the 2019 American Music Awards.

During their presentation, Platt said that he and Copeland have a lot in common, being that they are "both dancers first." Copeland then asked Platt if she would get to see some dance moves, to which he responds "Backstage."

Watch below!

The "2019 American Music Awards®" hosted by Ciara broadcasted LIVE from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

The night was filled with performances by Halsey, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Green Day, Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain. The evening also included an unprecedented performance by Taylor Swift, the "2019 American Music Awards" Artist of the Decade award recipient.

Photo Credit: ABC/Image Group LA





Related Articles