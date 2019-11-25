Theatre Critic John Simon Has Passed Away at 94

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre critic John Simon has passed away at the age of 94.

His wife, Patricia Hoag Simon, shared the sad news on Facebook.

"We were having lunch at a local dinner theatre when he was stricken," she writes. He died at Westchester Medical Center on Sunday, November 24.

Simon was a writer for over 50 years, writing about theatre, film, literature, music and fine arts.

Simon was the theater critic at New York for 36 years from October 1968 until May 2005. He wrote theater reviews for Bloomberg News from June 2005 through November 2010. He most recently reviewed theater for The Westchester Guardian.

He also contributed to the Hudson Review, New Leader, New Criterion, National Review, Opera News, Weekly Standard, Bloomberg News, and the Yonkers Tribune website.

He received the George Jean Nathan Award (1970) and the George Polk Award for Film Criticism (1968).

He has a PhD from Harvard University in Comparative Literature.





