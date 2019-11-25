Review Roundup: THE YOUNG MAN FROM ATLANTA at Signature Theatre - What Did the Critics Think?

The Young Man from Atlanta is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by two-time Academy Award winner and former Signature Residency One Playwright Horton Foote, directed by Michael Wilson. Tickets are on sale now for the production, which officially opened on Sunday, November 24th in The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

The cast for The Young Man From Atlanta includes Devon Abner (Signature's The Orphans' Home Cycle and The Trip to Bountiful) as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner (Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Tom Jackson, Pat Bowie (Signature's The Orphans' Home Cycle) as Etta Doris, Kristine Nielsen (Signature's What I Did Last Summer) as Lily Dale, Jon Orsini (Signature's Incident at Vichy) as Carson, Stephen Payne as Pete Davenport, and Aidan Quinn (CBS' "Elementary") as Will Kidder.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Ben Brantley, New York Times: During its first act, "Young Man" had me thinking that it had perhaps been overpraised during its early outings. Everybody knows more than they pretend to, and both husband and wife can be found confiding their secrets at tedious length to their houseguests, Pete Davenport (a droll, dry Stephen Payne), who is Lily Dale's stepfather, and his great-nephew, Carson (a pitch-perfect Jon Orsini). In the show's Broadway incarnation, in 1997, directed by Robert Falls, the star power of those fine Method acting alumni Rip Torn and Shirley Knight helped conceal its thickness of exposition. Wilson lets his leading players bank their fires and for its initial hour - when the staging can feel stiff and overly linear - the show is engaging but not enthralling.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: Foote isn't telling a complicated story here, but he takes two long scenes to set it up. Michael Wilson's direction doesn't solve the problem, and his lead actors are left to their own very different devices to give us the backstory. When the capitalistic pieces are finally in place, however, Foote's story engages. We watch as Will asks Lily Dale for money from her own bank account, which has been radically depleted, unbeknownst to Will, forcing Lily Dale to ask her stepfather (the beautifully understated Stephen Payne) for a loan only minutes before Will requests the same thing of his in-law. It's a very noisy plot, but one that fascinates because of, rather than in spite of, its cheap mechanics.

Jesse Oxfeld, New York Stage Review: The play is directed by Michael Wilson, a frequent Foote interpreter, who presents a solid, straightforward production. The performances are equally solid and straightforward, livened somewhat by Nielsen's restrained kookiness. The costumes, by Van Broughton Ramsey, are appropriately, straightforwardly, midcentury Texan, too. There are no surprises, except perhaps from Jeff Cowie's set, an elegant, high-1950s living room, low and long, with a wall of windows and curtains always being opened and closed.

James Wilson, Talkin' Broadway: With direction by Michael Wilson, the cast is uniformly strong, and they keep the audience guessing about the uncomfortable truths. Answers about Bill's death, the relationship between Bill and Randy, and the motives of Randy are constantly shifting. Unlike Foote's best plays, however, which offer quieter ruminations of characters facing a transforming zeitgeist, The Young Man from Atlanta feels somewhat mechanical. The exposition is a bit heavy handed, and the appearance of particular characters (including a former maid, portrayed by the excellent Pat Bowie, as well as the arrival of an acquaintance of Bill and Randy) rings as rather too coincidental. Still, the performances express the underlying sadness, trepidation, and anxiousness associated with living in a capricious universe.

Joe Dziemianowicz, Theater News Online: Horton Foote's laureled family drama set in 1950 Houston, The Young Man From Atlanta, leaves you wanting - and wondering. This won the 1995 Pulitzer Prize? Yes, it did. Tracing the fallout of an apparent suicide, secrets and lies, and belt-tightening times, the saga clunks along more than it clicks. Foote's folksy plainspokenness tolls, and the quietly eloquent grace notes that tug you in are scarce. That's not the fault of director Michael Wilson, who knows his way around this author, but this stiff and at times unwieldy staging is.

Related Articles