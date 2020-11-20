Wake Up With BWW 11/20: Sneak Peek at Eva Noblezada's Birdland Concert, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Eva Noblezada is stopping by Birdland on November 20 at 7pm ET for the premiere of her new concert! Check out a sneak peek of her singing Robyn's 'Dancing on My Own', made popular by Calum Scott!

A new album will be released next month called LEGACY, a collection of two previously unheard song cycles by the award-winning composing duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

1) Voting Opens For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Nominations are NOW OPEN for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards. The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from October 1st, 2019 to September 30th, 2020.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana Perform a Mashup of 'Ten Minutes Ago' and 'You Are Never Away'

Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana, who starred on Broadway together in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, teamed up for a new socially distanced mashup! The pair sang their rendition of 'Ten Minutes Ago' from Cinderella along with 'You Are Never Away' from Allegro!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Kevin Chamberlin Hops on the RATATOUILLE Musical Trend on TikTok

Three-time Tony nominee and TV star Kevin Chamberlin is joining in on the popular TikTok trend of Ratatouille the Musical. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for CHAOS WALKING, Starring Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, & Cynthia Erivo

In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by 'the Noise' - a force that puts all their thoughts on display.. (more...)

5) Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty Will Release Two Song Cycles on 'Legacy' Album

A new album will be released next month called LEGACY, a collection of two previously unheard song cycles by the award-winning composing duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with Adam Pascal on Backstage LIVE today at 2pm! Tune in here!

- Eva Noblezada's concert with Radio Free Birdland premieres tonight at 7pm. Learn more and get tickets here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Luba Mason Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

On Thursday, November 19, he chatted with star of Girl from the North Country, Luba Mason, who will host a listening party for her new album, Triangle, on November 20 (9pm).

What we're watching: Get a Sneak Peek of Eva Noblezada's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!

Eva Noblezada is stopping by Birdland on November 20 at 7pm ET for the premiere of her new concert!

Check out a sneak peek of her singing Robyn's 'Dancing on My Own', made popular by Calum Scott, below!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jeremy Jordan, who turns 36 today!

Jordan recently starred in American Son on Broadway, as well as in Waitress as Dr. Pomatter. He landed his first Broadway show in 2009, Rock of Ages, which he left the same year to play the lead role of Tony in West Side Story. He next starred on Broadway as Clyde Barrow in the short-lived Bonnie & Clyde before his star-making performance as Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical. Film credits include Joyful Noise opposite Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah and The Last 5 Years. He is familiar to TV audiences having been a regular on NBC's hit series Smash, the voice of Varian for Tangled on the Disney Channel and for his current role on Supergirl. A performer who has sold out shows in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and London, Jordan has performed his solo cabaret show in clubs around the country.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

