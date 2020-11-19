VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Eva Noblezada's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!

Eva Noblezada is stopping by Birdland on November 20 at 7pm ET for the premiere of her new concert!

Check out a sneak peek of her singing Robyn's 'Dancing on My Own', made popular by Calum Scott, below!

Eva Noblezada was discovered by a top New York casting agent when she was still in high school. Most recently, she originated the lead role of Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway, a performance for which she received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. She was also nominated for her Broadway debut performance as Kim in Cameron Mackintosh's epic Miss Saigon revival, at age 21! Ms. Noblezada can also be seen opposite Lea Salonga in the new independent film "Yellow Rose," about a talented singer and undocumented Filipina whose mother is taken away by ICE.

