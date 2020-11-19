VIDEO: Luba Mason Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in right here Thursday, November 19 (12:30pm ET) as he chats with star of Girl from the North Country, Luba Mason, who will host a listening party for her new album, Triangle, on November 20 (9pm).

Broadway and Recording Artist Luba Mason has just released her 4th solo album titled TRIANGLE, which is a wholly unique, vibrant, new line-up that some call unprecedented using just voice, vibraphone, and bass! This concert is the live capture of that recording session at Manhattan's renowned Power Station studio/Berklee NYC including the amazing Joe Locke on Vibes - (played w/Dianne Reeves, Grover Washington Jr.), the incredible James Genus on Bass - (plays in the SNL band, Herbie Hancock) and produced by longtime Prince collaborator, Renato Neto.

Luba Mason is a two-time Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk-nominated actress most recently seen in the critically-acclaimed 2020 B'way production of Bob Dylan/Conor McPherson show Girl From The North Country (shut down by the pandemic on March 12th), as well as 8 other B'way, shows including CHICAGO, JEKYLL & HYDE, THE CAPEMAN, and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS...to name a few. Straddling two worlds, Luba has also worked and recorded with jazz greats Al Jarreau, Jimmy Haslip, Randy Brecker, Hubert Laws, and Dori Caymmi and performed in numerous International Jazz Festivals and at Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis and her husband Ruben Blades.

TRIANGLE exemplifies the passion for fresh perspectives and unexpected choices that led Luba to trademark the "Mixtura" name. As a reviewer noted, "the material is jaw-droppingly diverse." Luba pulled the program from pop classics by the Beatles and Paul Simon to a Monk standard, a Slovak folk song, and a recent Broadway hit, and surely the first time that Brazilian legend Antonio Carlos Jobim and heavy metal band System of a Down have been represented in the same repertoire. Add to that the surprising instrumentation and we think you will agree we have a concert that is absolutely gorgeous in its unfamiliarity while remaining vividly engaging.

