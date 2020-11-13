Wake Up With BWW 11/13: Isaac Cole Powell Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film, and More!

Learn more about all of today's top stories!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Broadway's star-on-the-rise Isaac Cole Powell will make his film acting debut as part of the cast of the upcoming 'Dear Evan Hansen' film adaptation!

Ryan Murphy recently talked about his upcoming limited series based around 'A Chorus Line' which is currently in the works!

BroadwayWorld chatted with Kristin Chenoweth about her new Food Network competition series ("Candy Land"), what she's doing to keep busy until theatre comes back, her plans for the upcoming holiday season, and any future projects she has cooking.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Stagehand Dies Following Fall From Fly Floor At The Winter Garden Theatre

At 8:45 a.m. this morning, Thursday, November 12, a stagehand fell from the fly floor above the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre and died from injuries sustained. . (more...)

2) Isaac Powell Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film

by TV News Desk

Broadway's star-on-the-rise Isaac Cole Powell will make his film acting debut as part of the cast of the upcoming 'Dear Evan Hansen' film adaptation! . (more...)

3) Ryan Murphy's A CHORUS LINE Limited Series is in the Works

by TV News Desk

In an interview with Deadline, Ryan Murphy spoke about the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of 'The Prom,' producing 'The Boys in the Band,' and his upcoming limited series based around 'A Chorus Line.' . (more...)

4) MaskUpCurtainUp Adds Face Masks From THE BOOK OF MORMON, MEAN GIRLS, COMPANY, and More!

The MaskUpCurtainUp campaign has added a host of new shows to their themed face masks on their webstore at maskupcurtainup.com and maskupcurtainup.co.uk. New shows just added include The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, What the Constitution Mean to Me, Pretty Woman, and Company. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Richard Ridge returns with another interview as part of his Backstage LIVE series today at 12pm! Today's special guest is Nikki Renee Daniels! Learn more here.

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Sierra Boggess premieres her concert as part of the Radio Free Birdland series tonight at 7pm. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Britten's Peter Grimes, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage continues tonight at 8pm! This week, find out who wins in the finale episode! Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth Shares Her Holiday Plans & Her Feelings on Hosting CANDY LAND

Partnered with Kellogg's, BroadwayWorld had the opportunity to ask Kristin a few questions about her new Food Network competition series ("Candy Land"), what she's doing to keep busy until theatre comes back, her plans for the upcoming holiday season, and any future projects she has cooking.

What we're watching: See Debbie Allen in the Trailer for DANCE DREAMS: HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER

From Shondaland, the Netflix documentary film Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker shines a light on the work of trailblazing icon Debbie Allen and her reimagining of the classic ballet performed annually by THE GIFTED students of the Debbie Allen DANCE ACADEMY (DADA).

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Whoopi Goldberg, who turns 65 today!

Whoopi Goldberg last produced the Tony-nominated SISTER ACT on Broadway and joined the cast as 'Mother Superior' in the West End. Before that, she took the stage in XANADU, her solo show WHOOPI, MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, and her original solo piece WHOOPI GOLDBERG. She also produced THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, which won a Tony Award in 2002 and later went on tour. Goldberg, whose breakout role on-screen was as 'Celie' in THE COLOR PURPLE, has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for her work in TV and is one of the world's few EGOT winners. Whoopi won an Oscar for her role as 'Oda Mae Brown' in GHOST, making her the second black woman in the history of the Academy Awards to win an acting Oscar.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

