Stagehand Dies Following Fall From Fly Floor At The Winter Garden Theatre
The Shubert Organization shared, 'Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family during this difficult time. '
At 8:45 a.m. this morning, Thursday, November 12, a stagehand fell from the fly floor above the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre and died from injuries sustained.
FDNY, NYPD and OSHA are on the scene conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.
The New York Post reported that the man was taking down props from "Beetlejuice" to get ready to put up props for the theater's incoming show "The Music Man".
A theater porter shared:
"I was cleaning up under the stage when I heard a loud noise...It was right above me. It sounded like a bomb. It scared me. I ran up the steps to what it was.
"I said, 'Oh my God!' My heart started pounding. He was on his back. He had one shoe on. He wasn't wearing a helmet. I don't know if it came off when he fell. Stagehands always wear helmets...The back of his head was cracked open. There was a lot of blood on the stage."
The Shubert Organization has shared the following statement:
"We mourn the loss of our valued colleague. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family during this difficult time."
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Former Prima Ballerina With Alzheimer's Dances to Remembers and Dances to Swan Lake
A video has been released of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer's remembering the music she used to dance to....
Breaking: Casts of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway will be back this Thanksgiving Day! According to the New York Times, the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged L...
Matthew Morrison Will Lead DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL! on NBC; Plus a Video Preview!
NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in ...
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Will Reunite for Live Concert, Streamed From NYC!
For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one...
Stage and Screen Actor Lawrence Clayton Dies at 64
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Lawrence Clayton has died at age 64. The news was shared with BroadwayWorld by multipl...
Michael R. Jackson, Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel Announced as Winners of 16th Annual Fred Ebb Award
The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company will present the sixteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical thea...