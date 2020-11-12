Stagehand Dies Following Fall From Fly Floor At The Winter Garden Theatre

The Shubert Organization shared, 'Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family during this difficult time. '

At 8:45 a.m. this morning, Thursday, November 12, a stagehand fell from the fly floor above the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre and died from injuries sustained.

FDNY, NYPD and OSHA are on the scene conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

The New York Post reported that the man was taking down props from "Beetlejuice" to get ready to put up props for the theater's incoming show "The Music Man".

A theater porter shared:

"I was cleaning up under the stage when I heard a loud noise...It was right above me. It sounded like a bomb. It scared me. I ran up the steps to what it was.

"I said, 'Oh my God!' My heart started pounding. He was on his back. He had one shoe on. He wasn't wearing a helmet. I don't know if it came off when he fell. Stagehands always wear helmets...The back of his head was cracked open. There was a lot of blood on the stage."

The Shubert Organization has shared the following statement:

"We mourn the loss of our valued colleague. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family during this difficult time."

