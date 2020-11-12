MaskUpCurtainUp Adds Face Masks From THE BOOK OF MORMON, MEAN GIRLS, COMPANY, and More!
Participating shows will donate a percentage of sales to benefit a variety of charities, chosen by the productions featured on the masks.
The MaskUpCurtainUp campaign has added a host of new shows to their themed face masks on their webstore at maskupcurtainup.com and maskupcurtainup.co.uk.
New shows just added include The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, What the Constitution Mean to Me, Pretty Woman, and Company.
Participating shows will donate a percentage of sales to benefit a variety of charities, chosen by the productions featured on the masks.
The charities benefiting from this campaign support a variety of causes including the theatre industry, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQIA+ causes. The featured organizations will include Black Theatre Coalition, The Actors Fund, Equal Justice Initiative, Transgender Law Center, Acting for Others and Black Lives Matter.
The new shows are added to a list of other shows participating including Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Come From Away, Mean Girls, Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, Cats, Oklahoma!, American Utopia, Diana, The Prom, Tina, Jesus Christ Superstar, Back to the Future, Rent, Prince of Egypt, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and more.
Follow MaskUpCurtainUp on Instagram (@maskupcurtainup) for updates on new masks as they make their debuts.
#MaskUpCurtainUp began as a social media campaign in response to the theatrical industry's shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shows from all over the world are uniting with a mission to encourage fans to protect themselves and each other by following safety guidelines. The sooner we mask up, the sooner the curtain goes back up.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Former Prima Ballerina With Alzheimer's Dances to Remembers and Dances to Swan Lake
A video has been released of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer's remembering the music she used to dance to....
Breaking: Casts of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway will be back this Thanksgiving Day! According to the New York Times, the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged L...
Matthew Morrison Will Lead DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL! on NBC; Plus a Video Preview!
NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in ...
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Will Reunite for Live Concert, Streamed From NYC!
For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one...
Stage and Screen Actor Lawrence Clayton Dies at 64
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Lawrence Clayton has died at age 64. The news was shared with BroadwayWorld by multipl...
Michael R. Jackson, Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel Announced as Winners of 16th Annual Fred Ebb Award
The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company will present the sixteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical thea...