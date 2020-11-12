Isaac Powell Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film

Powell recently starred in Ivo van Howe's Broadway revival of 'West Side Story.'

Broadway's star-on-the-rise Isaac Cole Powell will make his film acting debut as part of the cast of the upcoming "Dear Evan Hansen" film adaptation!

Powell joins the cast as Rhys, the school jock. The cast also includes Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Danny Pino, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, DeMarius Copes and Gerald Caesar, according to Deadline.

Isaac is a 2017 graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

He starred as Tony in the 2019 Broadway revival of "West Side Story," and as Daniel in the 2017 revival of "Once on This Island."

A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, he recently originated the title role of Nikola Tesla in Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat by Nikko Benson and Benjamin Halstead at the Adirondack Theatre Festival.

Novelist and screenwriter Stephen Chbosky ("The Perks of Being a Wallflower") will direct the film. He's also known for writing musical screenplays for the 2005 "Rent" film, and for the 2017 live adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast."

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.

Listen to Powell sing "Something's Coming" here:

Related Articles