BWW Exclusive Video: Kristin Chenoweth Shares Her Holiday Plans & Her Feelings on Hosting CANDY LAND

CANDY LAND premieres on Food Network Sunday, November 15th at 9 p.m. ET.

If 2020 hasn't worn you out yet, just take a look at Kristin Chenoweth's Instagram. One scroll and you'll question how anyone has the energy to be everywhere at once. Fortunately for her fans, the award-winning powerhouse of stage and screen has been hard at work, creating content to entertain us while we're enjoying our cheese and crackers on the sofa.

Chenoweth has gifts for everyone this holiday season - from music to movies to a new cooking show, but even she has to slow it down when it's time to enjoy the holidays. What will that look like for her this year?

Partnered with Kellogg's, BroadwayWorld had the opportunity to ask Kristin a few questions about her new Food Network competition series ("Candy Land"), what she's doing to keep busy until theatre comes back, her plans for the upcoming holiday season, and any future projects she has cooking.

"I can't wait for us to come back to Broadway stronger and safe," she said.

See the full interview in the video below!

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda THE GOOD WITCH in "Wicked" in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.



