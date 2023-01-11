Wake Up With BWW 1/11: PARADE to Transfer to Broadway, FUNNY GIRL National Tour, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

New York City Center's PARADE Will Transfer to Broadway Starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond

by Stephi Wild

Following a sold-out run last fall at New York City Center, Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond will bring their acclaimed performances to Broadway in two-time Tony nominated director Michael Arden's new production of Parade with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.. (more...)

Breaking: FUNNY GIRL to Launch National Tour

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has learned that Funny Girl will be launching a national tour, with dates already confirmed for 2024 as part of Atlanta's 2023/2024 Broadway touring season, which also features the pre-Broadway national tour of The Wiz.. (more...)

Video: Watch Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond Sing 'This Is Not Over Yet' in PARADE Broadway Promo

by BroadwayWorld TV

Watch Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond sing 'This Is Not Over Yet' in a promo for Parade, which is heading to Broadway in February! . (more...)

Alan H. Green, Lesli Margherita, and More Will Lead Reading of ROMEO VS. JULIET

by Stephi Wild

On January 25, 2023, Keaka Productions, LLC and Amir Kishon will present an industry reading of Romeo vs. Juliet, a play by Ephraim Kishon and adapted by Mikhl Yashinsky.. (more...)

VIDEO: Jane Krakowski Teases Her SCHMIGADOON Season Two Musical Number

by Michael Major

Jane Krakwoski has teased her big musical number in season two of Schmigadoon, which is titled Schmicago. Krakowski teased that the new season will honor ''70s, '80s sexy musicals,' teasing that her 'challenging' number includes a trapeeze, Sondheim, Chicago, and Cirque du Soleil. Watch the interview video clip now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Pamela Anderson Rehearses CHICAGO In Netflix Documentary Trailer

by Michael Major

Netflix has shared the trailer for Pamela Anderson's new documentary, Pamela, a love story. The documentary features a look at Anderson rehearsing for her Broadway debut in Chicago. She played the role of Roxie Hart for three months in 2022. Watch the new video trailer now!. (more...)

Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh & More Win Golden Globe Awards - Full List of Winners!

by Michael Major

Winners included Steven Spielberg for The Fablmans, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Austin Butler for Elvis, Justin Hurwitz for Babylon, Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout, Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, and more. Check out the full list of winners now!. (more...)

TOOTSIE, THE DA VINCI CODE, and More Set For Ogunquit Playhouse 2023 Season

by Stephi Wild

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced its 2023 mainstage season, featuring the American premiere of a new stage thriller based on a bestselling mystery novel, the stage adaptation of the #1 movie musical of all time, the irresistible story of a Cuban American music icon, the regional premiere of a beloved family musical comedy, and the extension of a Tony Award-winning Broadway hit. . (more...)

Jonathan Bailey to Present THE SHOWSTOPPER on BBC Radio 2

by Aliya Al-Hassan

BBC Radio 2 has announced that star of stage and screen Jonathan Bailey is to present The Showstopper, looking at the impact to the theatre community of HIV in the 90s, and how this community reacted to it. To be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds in March.. (more...)

