Alan H. Green, Lesli Margherita, and More Will Lead Reading of ROMEO VS. JULIET

On January 25, 2023, Keaka Productions, LLC and Amir Kishon will present an industry reading of Romeo vs. Juliet, a play by Ephraim Kishon and adapted by Mikhl Yashinsky.

The cast includes Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock), Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Danny Mastrogiorgio (Rocky, The Blacklist), Lily McInerny (Tell Me Lies, Camp Siegfried), Mary Testa (On the Town, 42nd Street, Oklahoma), and Lee Wilkof (Waitress, Kiss Me Kate).

Rashad V. Chambers will serve as Executive Producer and the reading will be directed by Daniel Goldstein (Godspell). It will take place at The Fisher Center at Syracuse University located at 19 East 31st Street, New York, NY 10016. The presentation is invitation only.

Romeo vs. Juliet (originally "Ho, Ho, Juliet!" and "It Was the Lark") is the brilliant, world-produced comedy originally written by one of the world's most prolific satirists Ephraim Kishon that has been retranslated and adapted for the modern stage. It tells the story of the famous couple who escaped their perfect literary fate, and now, decades later, struggle with their imperfect marriage and rebellious daughter, scheming and dreaming of a better life...alone. Along with the

Nurse, the Priest and Shakespeare himself, the zingers and retorts abound, leading to a hysterical climax (or two).