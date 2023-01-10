Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alan H. Green, Lesli Margherita, and More Will Lead Reading of ROMEO VS. JULIET

Alan H. Green, Lesli Margherita, and More Will Lead Reading of ROMEO VS. JULIET

The reading is set for January 25, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  

On January 25, 2023, Keaka Productions, LLC and Amir Kishon will present an industry reading of Romeo vs. Juliet, a play by Ephraim Kishon and adapted by Mikhl Yashinsky.

The cast includes Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock), Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Danny Mastrogiorgio (Rocky, The Blacklist), Lily McInerny (Tell Me Lies, Camp Siegfried), Mary Testa (On the Town, 42nd Street, Oklahoma), and Lee Wilkof (Waitress, Kiss Me Kate).

Rashad V. Chambers will serve as Executive Producer and the reading will be directed by Daniel Goldstein (Godspell). It will take place at The Fisher Center at Syracuse University located at 19 East 31st Street, New York, NY 10016. The presentation is invitation only.

Romeo vs. Juliet (originally "Ho, Ho, Juliet!" and "It Was the Lark") is the brilliant, world-produced comedy originally written by one of the world's most prolific satirists Ephraim Kishon that has been retranslated and adapted for the modern stage. It tells the story of the famous couple who escaped their perfect literary fate, and now, decades later, struggle with their imperfect marriage and rebellious daughter, scheming and dreaming of a better life...alone. Along with the

Nurse, the Priest and Shakespeare himself, the zingers and retorts abound, leading to a hysterical climax (or two).



Related Stories
DIANA THE MUSICAL Now Available From Broadway Licensing Photo
DIANA THE MUSICAL Now Available From Broadway Licensing
Now available for professional theatre companies, community theatre groups, colleges, and high schools to license and stage, the story of Diana, Princess of Wales, comes to life for audiences in the musical “Diana.”
Paul Mescal Replaces Blake Jenner In MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Photo
Paul Mescal Replaces Blake Jenner In MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
Hey, old friend! Actor Paul Mescal has joined the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Merrily We Roll Along. Mescal steps into the lead role of Franklin Shephard, replacing originally announced star Blake Jenner.
DIANA THE MUSICAL Now Available for Worldwide Licensing Photo
DIANA THE MUSICAL Now Available for Worldwide Licensing
Diana, The Musical, the story of Diana, Princess of Wales, is now available for professional theatre companies, community theatre groups, colleges, and high schools to license and stage.
BEETLEJUICEs Final Week on Broadway Breaks Box Office Record Photo
BEETLEJUICE's Final Week on Broadway Breaks Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE closed last night after 679 performances on Broadway. In its final week, ending January 8, 2023, the production set a new box office record at the Marquis Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


DIANA THE MUSICAL Now Available From Broadway LicensingDIANA THE MUSICAL Now Available From Broadway Licensing
January 9, 2023

Now available for professional theatre companies, community theatre groups, colleges, and high schools to license and stage, the story of Diana, Princess of Wales, comes to life for audiences in the musical “Diana.”
BEETLEJUICE's Final Week on Broadway Breaks Box Office RecordBEETLEJUICE's Final Week on Broadway Breaks Box Office Record
January 9, 2023

BEETLEJUICE closed last night after 679 performances on Broadway. In its final week, ending January 8, 2023, the production set a new box office record at the Marquis Theatre.
Rewind: Looking Back at THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on the Anniversary of its First Broadway PreviewRewind: Looking Back at THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on the Anniversary of its First Broadway Preview
January 9, 2023

Look back at The Phantom of the Opera on the anniversary of its first preview at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway!
Julie Benko, Andrew Barth Feldman, Judy Kaye & More to Star in RUTKA Concert PerformanceJulie Benko, Andrew Barth Feldman, Judy Kaye & More to Star in RUTKA Concert Performance
January 9, 2023

Casting has been announced for a concert performance of the new musical RUTKA. See when the concert presentation will take place, how to purchase tickets, and more!
BAM Artistic Director David Binder to Conclude His Tenure in 2024BAM Artistic Director David Binder to Conclude His Tenure in 2024
January 9, 2023

BAM’s Artistic Director, David Binder will conclude his tenure in 2024 to pursue independent artistic projects on Broadway and elsewhere.
share