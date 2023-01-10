TOOTSIE, THE DA VINCI CODE, and More Set For Ogunquit Playhouse 2023 Season

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced its 2023 mainstage season, featuring the American premiere of a new stage thriller based on a bestselling mystery novel, the stage adaptation of the #1 movie musical of all time, the irresistible story of a Cuban American music icon, the regional premiere of a beloved family musical comedy, and the extension of a Tony Award-winning Broadway hit.

Ogunquit Playhouse's 2023 lineup features the extended regional theater premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (May 11 - June 10), bringing back all of King's greatest hits; Singin' in the Rain (June 15 - July 15), the classic Comden & Green movie musical voted history's top movie musical by AFI; the new international production of Emilio and Gloria Estefan's On Your Feet! (July 20 - August 19), the true story of two Cuban immigrants' improbable rise to mainstream music stardom; the American premiere of the new stage thriller The Da Vinci Code (August 24 - September 23), adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, based on the novel by Dan Brown; and the regional premiere of Tootsie (September 28 - October 29), which transports frustrated actor Michael Dorsey from the hilarious '80s film to the competitive world of Broadway musical auditions.

"Our 2023 season showcases the versatility and dependable high caliber of Ogunquit Playhouse's theatrical offerings," said Ogunquit Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney. "When audiences made clear that they weren't ready to say goodbye to Carole King last fall, we were happy to extend Beautiful to kick off this season. Bringing an old friend like Singin' in the Rain to the stage is an enormous pleasure, and I can't wait for a new generation of theatergoers to discover this classic, tap-dancing musical comedy. Then On Your Feet! will practically leap off the stage with an exuberant Latin music score, followed by the new thriller The Da Vinci Code, which we're delighted to work with Simon Friend Entertainment in London and Dan Brown to bring to the US. Finally, we'll bring the 2023 season home with the uproarious antics of Tootsie."

Extended Regional Premiere

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

May 11 - June 10

Opening night: May 13

Book by Douglas McGrath

Music and Lyrics by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Cynthia Weil, Barry Mann

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music; she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs, including "I Feel the Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got a Friend" and the title song, "Beautiful."

Singin' in the Rain

June 15 - July 15

Opening night: June 17

Story by Betty Comden and Adolph Green,

Lyrics by Arthur Freed, and

Music by Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown.

Based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, by special arrangement with

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc.

Music published by EMI, all rights administered by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

(Original Movie Choreography by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen)

Produced by Arrangement With Maurice Rosenfield, Lois F. Rosenfield and Cindy Pritzker, Inc.

Experience the glitz and glamor of Hollywood's Golden Age. In 1927, Don Lockwood and Lina LaMont are the toast of Tinseltown, that is until "talkies" arrive on the scene. Of course, you remember Gene Kelly splashing his way through this legendary MGM film, which AFI deemed the #1 movie musical in cinema history and "one of the most beloved films of all time." Now experience it live and in person as we make it rain with this joyous and spectacular romantic musical comedy.

The New International Production

On Your Feet!

The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan

July 20 - August 19

Opening night: July 22

Book by Alexander Dinelaris Jr

Music and Lyrics by Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan

Directed and Choreographed by Luis Salgado

Her Voice. His Vision. Their Story. Experience the extraordinary lives of Emilio and Gloria Estefan in this all-new international production of On Your Feet! Spotlighting the music of The Miami Sound Machine and Gloria's iconic solo career - "Conga," "1-2-3," "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Get On Your Feet," "Coming Out of the Dark" - their story paved the way for the Latin music artists of today and cemented their place in music history. On Your Feet! is the powerful true story of love, Latin heritage, and the inspiring music of a family whose humble beginnings traversed seemingly impossible boundaries to claim global superstardom.

American Premiere

The Da Vinci Code

August 24 - September 23

Opening night: August 26

Written by Dan Brown, Duncan Abel, and Rachel Wagstaff

Directed by Luke Sheppard (&Juliet)

The curator of The Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-pounding journey of professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu, as they attempt to solve these riddles before a shocking historical secret is lost forever. Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, based on the novel by Dan Brown, with over 100 million copies sold, unlock the secrets of The Da Vinci Code in the American theatrical premiere of this international phenomenon.

Regional Premiere

Tootsie

September 28 - October 29

Opening night: September 30

Book by Robert Horn

Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek

A Tony Award-winning, laugh-out-loud love letter to musical theatre. Director Sydney Pollack's celebrated 1982 film - which won the Golden Globe for Best Picture, Best Actor (Dustin Hoffman), and Best Supporting Actress (Jessica Lange) - takes struggling actor Michael Dorsey out of the world of daytime television and into the realm of Broadway with even more poignant and hilarious results.

Ogunquit Playhouse at The Music Hall



Million Dollar Quartet

March 22 - April 9

Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux

Original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux

Inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins

Ogunquit Playhouse's 2023 season runs May 11 through October 29, with five mainstage shows, two Ogunquit Playhouse at The Music Hall offerings, and more. Season passes go on sale today, member pre-sale begins March 21, and single tickets go on sale March 28. For more information, visit ogunquitplayhouse.org.