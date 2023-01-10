Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SCHMIGADOON!
VIDEO: Jane Krakowski Teases Her SCHMIGADOON Season Two Musical Number

The complete first season of "Schmigadoon!" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Jan. 10, 2023  

While on Live! With Kelly & Ryan, Jane Krakowski teased her big musical number in season two of Schmigadoon, which is titled Schmicago.

Krakowski revealed that the new season will honor "'70s, '80s sexy musicals," hinting that her "challenging" number includes a trapeeze.

"They gave me all the goodies this time, I'm really excited. It's a bit of Chicago, a bit of Sondheim, a bit of Cirque du Soleil," Krakowski shared.

The new season will also feature returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

The complete first season of "Schmigadoon!" is now streaming on Apple TV+. A release date for the second season has not yet been revealed.

Season two of "Schmigadoon!" will join an expanding offering of global hit Apple Originals recently renewed for a second season, including "Severance," "Pachinko," "The Afterparty" and "Slow Horses," as well as award-winning comedies "Ted Lasso," "Mythic Quest," "Dickinson" and more.

Watch the new interview clip here:






