Video: Watch Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond Sing 'This Is Not Over Yet' in PARADE Broadway Promo

Click Here for More on Parade

Following a sold-out run last fall at New York City Center, Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond will bring their acclaimed performances to Broadway in two-time Tony nominated director Michael Arden's new production of Parade.

Watch Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond sing 'This Is Not Over Yet' in a promo for Parade below!

The production will play Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) with previews starting Tuesday, February 21 ahead of a Thursday, March 16 official opening night. This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, August 6 only.

The production previously ran off-Broadway, officially opening on Tuesday, November 1, and running through November 6, 2022.

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, PARADE reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

The creative team for Parade includes Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (choreography), Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey (scenic design), Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty (costume design), Tony Award nominee Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Drama Desk Award nominee Jon Weston (sound design), Tony Award nominee Sven Ortel (projection design), Tom Murray (music director), Tom Watson (hair and wig design), Telsey + Co/Craig Burns, CSA (casting director), Justin Scribner (production stage manager). Parade was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince.