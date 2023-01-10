Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Pamela Anderson Rehearses CHICAGO In Netflix Documentary Trailer

Pamela, a love story is set to begin streaming on January 31.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Netflix has shared the trailer for Pamela Anderson's new documentary, Pamela, a love story. The new film is set to begin streaming on January 31.

An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.

The documentary features a look at Anderson rehearsing for her Broadway debut in Chicago. She played the role of Roxie Hart for three months in 2022.

Directed by Ryan White, the documentary is produced by Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, and Brandon Thomas Lee. Her memoir, "Love, Pamela," will also be released on the same day.

Watch the new trailer here:







