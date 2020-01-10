Wake Up With BWW 1/10: Dharon E. Jones Replaces Ben Cook in WEST SIDE STORY, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Dharon E. Jones will succeed actor Ben Cook in the role of 'Riff' in the new Broadway production of West Side Story. Cook is departing the show due to an injury.

Trevor: The Musical is coming to New York! The new musical is headed off-Broadway in April 2020 at Stage 42.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Dharon E. Jones Replaces Ben Cook in WEST SIDE STORY

Dharon E. Jones, making his Broadway debut, will succeed actor Ben Cook in the role of 'Riff' in the new Broadway production of West Side Story, producers Scott Rudin/Barry Diller/David Geffen announced today.. (more...)

2) Breaking: TREVOR: THE MUSICAL Will Make Off-Broadway Debut This Spring

Producers Roy Furman and A.B. &W. Productions have just announced the New York debut of Trevor: The Musical to open in April 2020 at Stage 42 (442 West 42nd Street).. (more...)

3) Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; CHASING RAINBOWS, Alice Ripley & More!

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!. (more...)

4) Exclusive: Kate Baldwin Sings 'Back To Before' at Tuesday at 54 Below

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive video from this week's Tuesdays at 54 Below, created and hosted by Robbie Rozelle! In the clip, watch as Kate Baldwin sings a stunning rendition of 'Back to Before' from Ragtime, accompanied by Luke Williams on the piano.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lilly Englert

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Award: Cynthia Erivo Wins Society of Composers & Lyricists Award For 'Stand Up' From HARRIET

Cynthia Erivo has taken home the Society of Composers and Lyricists Award for Outstanding Original Song for Visual Media for "Stand Up" from Harriet.

Erivo did not attend the awards ceremony, but co-writer Joshua Brian Campbell was on hand to accept the trophy on her behalf.

What we're watching: Billy Porter Talks About His GOLDEN GLOBES Look on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner Billy Porter stars in the new movie "Like a Boss" with Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek. Watch him talk about his Golden Globes look on Good Morning America!

What we're listening to: THE FABULOUS INVALID Features Original COMPANY Co-Star Barbara Barrie

As it readies for its return to Broadway, Company's original Sarah, Tony Award and Academy Award nominee Barbara Barrie, sits down for an in-depth conversation with Broadway's podcast The Fabulous Invalid, whose co-hosts include Jamie Du Mont, Rob Russo, and Tony nominee Jennifer Simard, who plays the role of Sarah in the Company revival this season.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to James Lapine, who turns 71 today!

James Lapine is an American stage director, playwright, screenwriter, and librettist. He has won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical three times, for Into the Woods, Falsettos, and Passion. He has frequently collaborated with Stephen Sondheim and William Finn. He and Sondheim have also collaborated on Sunday in the Park with George, Passion, and Sondheim on Sondheim. He's collaborated with Finn on The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain, and Little Miss Sunshine. He directed the 2012 revival of Annie, and wrote the screenplay for the 2014 Into The Woods film.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles