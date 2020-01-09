Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Jake Oliver - NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company
Best Actor in a Play
Aidan Bradley - THE GREAT GATSBY - Triple Threat Workshop
Best Actress in a Musical
Gaelen Gilliland - NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company
Best Actress in a Play
Ashley Leone - A BETTER PLACE TO BE - The Growing Stage
Best Cabaret Performance
Alice Ripley - BROADWAY AT THE BARN: RIPLEY PRESCRIPTION - Holmdel Theatre Company
Best Choreography
Amanda Grace - NEWSIES - Cranford Dramatic Club
Best College Student Production
SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Centenary Stage Company
Best Community Theater Company
Holmdel Theatre Company
Best Community Theater Production
NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company
Best Costume Design
Carolyn McCaffrey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
Best Director of a Musical
Kathy Connolly - NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company
Best Director of a Play
Jake Oliver - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Holmdel Theatre Company
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
NEWSIES - Cranford Dramatic Club
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Holmdel Theatre Company
Best Hair/Wig Design
Sal LoRicco - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
Best High School Student Production
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Morristown High School
Best Lighting Design
Tyler Daddario - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre
Best Musical
CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ - Paper Mill Playhouse
Best Musical Direction
Warren Helms - NEWSIES - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
Best Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - McCarter Theatre Center
Best Professional Theater Company
Paper Mill Playhouse
Best Projection Design
Sean Lough - NEWSIES - Cranford Dramatic Club
Best Set/Scenic Design
Mary Boner - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre
Best Sound Design
Sean Pedrick - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre
Best Stand-up or Improv Comedy Performance
Gilbert Gottfried - A NIGHT WITH Gilbert Gottfried - Black Box Performing Arts Center
Best Touring Production
ROMEO AND JULIET - Black Box Performing Arts Center
Best World Premiere Play
Martin Casella - BLACK TOM ISLAND - Premiere Stages
