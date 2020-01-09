Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Jake Oliver - NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company

Best Actor in a Play

Aidan Bradley - THE GREAT GATSBY - Triple Threat Workshop

Best Actress in a Musical

Gaelen Gilliland - NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company

Best Actress in a Play

Ashley Leone - A BETTER PLACE TO BE - The Growing Stage

Best Cabaret Performance

Alice Ripley - BROADWAY AT THE BARN: RIPLEY PRESCRIPTION - Holmdel Theatre Company

Best Choreography

Amanda Grace - NEWSIES - Cranford Dramatic Club

Best College Student Production

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Centenary Stage Company

Best Community Theater Company

Holmdel Theatre Company

Best Community Theater Production

NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company

Best Costume Design

Carolyn McCaffrey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison

Best Director of a Musical

Kathy Connolly - NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company

Best Director of a Play

Jake Oliver - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Holmdel Theatre Company

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

NEWSIES - Cranford Dramatic Club

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Holmdel Theatre Company

Best Hair/Wig Design

Sal LoRicco - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison

Best High School Student Production

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Morristown High School

Best Lighting Design

Tyler Daddario - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre

Best Musical

CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ - Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Musical Direction

Warren Helms - NEWSIES - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison

Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - McCarter Theatre Center

Best Professional Theater Company

Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Projection Design

Sean Lough - NEWSIES - Cranford Dramatic Club

Best Set/Scenic Design

Mary Boner - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre

Best Sound Design

Sean Pedrick - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre

Best Stand-up or Improv Comedy Performance

Gilbert Gottfried - A NIGHT WITH Gilbert Gottfried - Black Box Performing Arts Center

Best Touring Production

ROMEO AND JULIET - Black Box Performing Arts Center

Best World Premiere Play

Martin Casella - BLACK TOM ISLAND - Premiere Stages

