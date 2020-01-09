Dharon E. Jones Replaces Ben Cook in WEST SIDE STORY
Dharon E. Jones, making his Broadway debut, will succeed actor Ben Cook in the role of 'Riff' in the new Broadway production of West Side Story, producers Scott Rudin/Barry Diller/David Geffen announced today.
Mr. Cook sustained an injury on stage last Sunday evening. Mr. Jones currently performs the role of 'Action' in the Ivo van Hove/Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker production which is currently in previews at the Broadway Theatre.
A native of Brooklyn, Jones began dancing at the National Dance Institute and went on to graduate from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, appearing in Grease, In the Heights, and Beauty and the Beast. Recent credits: Little Shop of Horrors as Orin Scrivello, DDS (site-specific at Ithaca College), Newsies, 1776. Film: Champions, Saturday Church. Television: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." West Side Story marks his Broadway debut.
Directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove, this new production of West Side Story features all-new choreography, for the first time ever on Broadway by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. West Side Story began performances on December 10, 2019, ahead of its official opening night on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Marked by a record-setting 32 Broadway debuts, the cast of West Side Story includes Isaac Powell as Tony, Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo,Marissa Brown (debut), Gabi Campo, Adolfo Mena Cejas (debut), Daniel Ching (debut), Audrey Collette (debut), Lorna Courtney, Marc Crousillat (debut), Stephanie Crousillat (debut), Roman Cruz (debut), Kevin Csolak, Alexa De Barr (debut), Israel Del Rosario (debut), Jordan Dobson (debut), Tyler Eisenreich (debut), Armando Eleazar (debut), Marlon Feliz (debut), Satori Folkes-Stone (debut), Zuri Noelle Ford (debut), Ui-Seng François (debut), Yesy Garcia (debut), Carlos E. Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener(debut), Jacob Guzman, Matthew Johnson (debut), Dharon E. Jones (debut), Jarred Manista (debut), Michaela Marfori (debut), Ilda Mason (debut), Michelle Mercedes (debut), Paul Morland (debut), Daniel Oreskes, Pippa Pearthree, Mia Pinero (debut), Gus Reed (debut), Thomas Jay Ryan, Michael Seltzer (debut), Ahmad Simmons, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True (debut), Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek (debut), Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman (debut), Danny Wolohan, and Kevin Zambrano (debut).
The production also features scenery and lighting design by Mr. van Hove's longtime collaborator, five-time Tony Award nominee Jan Versweyveld, with costume design by An D'Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons, video design by Luke Halls, and orchestrations by Leonard Bernstein, Sid Ramin, Irwin Kostal and Tony and Academy Award winner Jonathan Tunick. Alexander Gemignani is music supervisor / musical director. Casting is by Telsey and Company.
West Side Story is based on a conception by Jerome Robbins. The entire original production was directed and choreographed by Mr. Robbins.
