Wake Up With BWW 10/4: Andrew Lloyd Webber's BAD CINDERELLA Comes to Broadway, and More!

Linedy Genao Will Lead Andrew Lloyd Webber's BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Andrew Lloyd Webber officially announced the arrival of Bad Cinderella on Broadway, starring Linedy Genao in the title role. Performances will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.. (more...)

Video: Meet Broadway's New Bad Cinderella, Linedy Genao

by Nicole Rosky

Meet the Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS

by Stephi Wild

Almost Famous began preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 3, 2022 with opening night on November 3, 2022.. (more...)

Photos: Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces BAD CINDERELLA and Its Star, Linedy Genao

by Bruce Glikas

INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week

by Michael Major

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this week. The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.. (more...)

Video: Inside Opening Night of LEOPOLDSTADT on Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, just opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there!. (more...)

FUNNY GIRL to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA This Week

by Michael Major

Funny Girl currently stars Lea Michele as Fanny Brice, plus Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, and Tovah Feldshuh. The song that they will perform on Good Morning America has not yet been announced. Last week, the production made its broadcast television debut as Lea Michele performed 'People' on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.. (more...)

Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp & Adam Rothenberg to Lead 2:22 - A GHOST STORY U.S. Premiere

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Casting has been set for the U.S. premiere of "2:22 - A Ghost Story" playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre this fall. The cast will feature Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp, and Adam Rothenberg.. (more...)

Theatre Organizations Condemn Threats Made Against Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Dramatists Guild, Theater Communications Group and the Shakespeare Theatre Association have released a statement condemning threats made against Nataki Garrett, Artistic Director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. . (more...)

