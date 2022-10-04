Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 10/4: Andrew Lloyd Webber's BAD CINDERELLA Comes to Broadway, and More!

Plus, go inside opening night of Leopoldstadt, meet the cast of Almost Famous, and more!

Oct. 04, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella, heading to Broadway in 2023. Plus, go inside opening night of Leopoldstadt, meet the cast of Almost Famous, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Linedy Genao Will Lead Andrew Lloyd Webber's BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky

Andrew Lloyd Webber officially announced the arrival of Bad Cinderella on Broadway, starring Linedy Genao in the title role. Performances will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.. (more...)

Video: Meet Broadway's New Bad Cinderella, Linedy Genao
by Nicole Rosky

Today, at the Imperial Theatre, Andrew Lloyd Webber officially announced the arrival of Bad Cinderella on Broadway, starring Linedy Genao in the title role. Performances will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.. (more...)

Meet the Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS
by Stephi Wild

Almost Famous began preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 3, 2022 with opening night on November 3, 2022.. (more...)

Photos: Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces BAD CINDERELLA and Its Star, Linedy Genao
by Bruce Glikas

Today, at the Imperial Theatre, Andrew Lloyd Webber officially announced the arrival of Bad Cinderella on Broadway, starring Linedy Genao in the title role. Performances will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.. (more...)

INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week
by Michael Major

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this week. The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.. (more...)

Video: Inside Opening Night of LEOPOLDSTADT on Broadway
by BroadwayWorld TV

Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, just opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there!. (more...)

FUNNY GIRL to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA This Week
by Michael Major

Funny Girl currently stars Lea Michele as Fanny Brice, plus Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, and Tovah Feldshuh. The song that they will perform on Good Morning America has not yet been announced. Last week, the production made its broadcast television debut as Lea Michele performed 'People' on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.. (more...)

Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp & Adam Rothenberg to Lead 2:22 - A GHOST STORY U.S. Premiere
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Casting has been set for the U.S. premiere of "2:22 - A Ghost Story" playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre this fall. The cast will feature Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp, and Adam Rothenberg.. (more...)

Theatre Organizations Condemn Threats Made Against Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Dramatists Guild, Theater Communications Group and the Shakespeare Theatre Association have released a statement condemning threats made against Nataki Garrett, Artistic Director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Gothic Thriller DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE Comes to Northern Kentucky UniversityGothic Thriller DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE Comes to Northern Kentucky University
October 4, 2022

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with 'Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde' adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, running Oct. 27 – Nov. 6, 2022, at NKU's Stauss Theatre. Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.
New Musical A HALLOWEEN CAROL Retells Dickens' Classic With A Spooky TwistNew Musical A HALLOWEEN CAROL Retells Dickens' Classic With A Spooky Twist
October 3, 2022

An all-new spooky musical written and composed by local playwright Tracey Jane will have a workshop performance on October 30, 2 p.m. at the Renaissance Theatre. Inspired by Charles Dickens' beloved Christmas story, 'A Halloween Carol' is a tragicomedy surrounding one Carol Cratchit. After a visit by her BFF Marley Jacobs, Carol is helped by a host of other reimagined characters to embrace the true spirit of the holiday like never before.
ADVENTURES IN PLACE Final Show Announced At The EXIT On Eddy StreetADVENTURES IN PLACE Final Show Announced At The EXIT On Eddy Street
October 3, 2022

Named in parody of Stuart Bousel's 2016 workplace comedy ('Adventures in Tech') and modeled loosely on the SF Olympians Festival, whose slot at the EXIT it will occupy, 'Adventures In Place' isn't a play, but a series of readings of work created by San Francisco writer Stuart Bousel during and in response to the first two years of the Pandemic.
Bergen County Players Opens Up New Block Of Tickets For Its Acclaimed RAGTIME: THE MUSICALBergen County Players Opens Up New Block Of Tickets For Its Acclaimed RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL
October 3, 2022

Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, opened its 90th season to raves with one of the most ambitious productions ever mounted by BCP - Ragtime: The Musical.
Pontine Theatre Presents Peter DiMuro's 5 EPISODES FACING DUSK & 1 POSSIBLE DAWNPontine Theatre Presents Peter DiMuro's 5 EPISODES FACING DUSK & 1 POSSIBLE DAWN
October 3, 2022

Pontine Theatre presents Five Episodes Facing Dusk and One Possible Dawn created and performed by Boston-based dancer, Peter DiMuro. 