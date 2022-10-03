Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Into the Woods
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week

The performance will be on the show's Thursday, October 6 episode.

Oct. 03, 2022  

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this Thursday, October 6.

The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. It has not yet been revealed what songs will be performed.

The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The cast of Into the Woods on Broadway includes Montego Glover and Patina Miller as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella, Katy Geraghty as Little Red, Gavin Creel as the Wolf and Cinderella' Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapnuzel's Prince, and more.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. and Cody Renard Richard serves as Production Stage Manager.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.




