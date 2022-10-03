Video: Meet Broadway's New Bad Cinderella, Linedy Genao

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella will soon arrive on Broadway, starring Linedy Genao in the title role. Performances will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Ms. Genao commented, "I have been dreaming about originating a leading role on Broadway for just about my entire life, but never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine achieving that dream alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber and such an incredible team of collaborators. As a proud Dominican American, I am most excited about this opportunity to represent my community and show the world that fairy tales do come true - and are for everybody. My heart is bursting."

Genao previously starred on Broadway in On Your Feet! (Rachel/Gloria Understudy) and Dear Evan Hansen (Alana/Zoe Understudy). Check out just a few of her past performances below!

Linedy Genao sings "Bad Cinderella":

Linedy Genao sings "Perfect Portrait":

Linedy Genao sings "Story of My Life":