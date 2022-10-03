FUNNY GIRL to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA This Week

The cast of Funny Girl is set to perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA on Friday, October 7.

Funny Girl currently stars Lea Michele as Fanny Brice, plus Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, and Tovah Feldshuh. The song that they will perform has not yet been announced.

Last week, the production made its broadcast television debut as Lea Michele performed "People" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Watch the performance and her interview with Fallon here.

"Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.