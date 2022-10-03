Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp & Adam Rothenberg to Lead 2:22 – A GHOST STORY U.S. Premiere

Casting has been set for the U.S. premiere of "2:22 - A Ghost Story" playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre this fall. In this four-person play, Jenny (Constance Wu) believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam (Finn Wittrock) isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, their old friend Lauren (Anna Camp) and her new partner Ben (Adam Rothenberg). Belief and skepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up until 2:22 a.m... and then they will know. Transporting audiences into one adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear, "2:22 - A Ghost Story" asks, what do you believe? And do you dare to discover the truth? Can the dead really walk again?

All four actors will be making Ahmanson Theatre stage debuts - Adam Rothenberg made his Center Theatre Group debut with "Burn This" at the Mark Taper Forum in 2011 - while Constance Wu, Anna Camp, and Finn Wittrock will be making their Center Theatre Group debuts. Written by the creator of the hit BBC podcast "The Battersea Poltergeist" Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, "2:22 - A Ghost Story" is an intriguing, funny, and scary supernatural thriller, with previews beginning October 29, opening November 4, and runs through December 4, 2022. "2:22 - A Ghost Story" is produced by special arrangement with Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David, and Kater Gordon.

This U.S. premiere creative team includes Anna Fleischle (scenic design), Cindy Lin (costume design), Lucy Carter (lighting design), Sean Gleason (lighting design recreation), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound design), Chris Fisher (illusions), Will Houstoun (illusion recreation), David Caparelliotis CSA and Joe Gery for Caparelliotis Casting (casting), Gabriel Vega Weissman (associate director), Edgar Landa (fight director), Natsuko Ohama (vocal coach), David S. Franklin (production stage manager).

"2:22 - A Ghost Story" is currently running in London's West End at the Criterion Theatre until January 8, 2023. The Guardian hailed the production as "a slick, chilling romp of a play" while Time Out called it "a cracking supernatural thriller." After breaking all box office records for a new play at the Noel Coward Theatre, described as the theatre event of the year and the hottest ticket in the West End, and after weeks of sold-out performances, the show transferred for another record-breaking run at the Gielgud Theatre. The run there ended in February and the production had a third West End opening, this time at the Criterion Theatre. The thrilling play won all three the WhatsOnStage Awards it was nominated for including Best New Play and was nominated for three Olivier Awards.

Tickets for "2:22 - A Ghost Story" are on sale October 10 and start at $40. They will be available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the five Associate Artistic Directors, Luis Alfaro, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, and Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics, and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

Constance Wu

(Jenny) is a Golden Globe-nominated actress and was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of the Year. Theatre: "And the Earth Moved," "Ping Pong Diplomacy," "The Tempest," "Fuente Ovejuna," "Much Ado About Nothing." Film: "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" (Sony Pictures), "Wish Dragon" (Netflix), "I Was a Simple Man" (Strand Releasing), "Hustlers" (STXfilms), "Crazy Rich Asians" (Warner Bros.), "Sound of My Voice" (Fox Searchlight). Television: "The Terminal List" (Amazon), "Solos" (Amazon), "Fresh Off the Boat" (ABC), "Dimension 404" (Hulu). Constance holds a BFA in Acting from SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Theater Arts.

(Lauren). Upcoming film credits include "From Black;" "A Little Prayer," with David Straitharin and Jane Levy, "5000 Blankets," "Unexpected." Previous film credits include "Jerry & Marge Go Large" with Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening; "Murder at Yellowstone City," "The Lovebirds," "Here Awhile," "Desperados," the "Pitch Perfect" trilogy, "Cafe Society," and "The Help." Previous television credits include "Perfect Harmony" opposite Bradley Whitford, "Good Girls Revolt," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "True Blood" (SAG Award nomination), "The Good Wife," "Mad Men," "The Office," and "How I Met Your Mother." Broadway credits include "Equus" opposite Daniel Radcliffe and "The Country Girl," directed by Mike Nichols. Off-Broadway credits include: "The Scene" (Lucille Lortel Award nomination) and "All New People" (Drama Desk Award nomination).

(Ben) is best known for his role of Mel Sattem on the final two seasons of the Netflix critically acclaimed series, "Ozark." His other TV credits include Captain Homer Jackson on BBC's "Ripper Street," "The Serpent," "Castle Rock," and "Dietland." Adam's film credits include "The Mauritanian," CALLIE KHOURI's "Mad Money," and "Tennessee" produced by Lee Daniels. New York theatre credits include "The Layover" (at Second Stage Theatre), "The Retributionists" (at Playwrights Horizons), "The Wooden Breeks" (MCC), "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea" (Second Stage), and "Birdy" (The Women's Project). Other credits include "Streetcar Named Desire" at the Kennedy Center, "Burn This" (Mark Taper Forum), and "Fool for Love" (at London's Found111).

(Sam). On Broadway: "Death of a Salesman" with Phillip Seymour Hoffman directed by Mike Nichols, "The Glass Menagerie" with Sally Field directed by Sam Gold. Off-Broadway: "Othello" (New York Theatre Workshop), "The Illusion" (Signature Theatre), "The Age of Iron" (CSC). Other theatre includes: "Sweet Bird of Youth" (Goodman Theatre), "The Guardsman" (Kennedy Center), "Romeo and Juliet" (Shakespeare Theater Company), "Candida" (Berkshire Theatre Festival). Film: "Luckiest Girl Alive," "Deep Water," "A Mouthful of Air," "Long Weekend," "The Big Short," "Unbroken," "The Normal Heart," "My All American," "The Submarine Kid." TV Includes: "American Horror Story," "American Crime Story: Versace," "Ratched," and the upcoming "Green Lantern" series on HBO Max. Training: Juilliard and LACHSA. Finn is truly ecstatic to be making his Center Theatre Group debut.

Danny Robins

(Playwright). Danny is an award-winning writer, broadcaster, and journalist. He created "The Battersea Poltergeist," a podcast series combining drama and documentary to tell a real-life ghost story. It became #1 Drama Podcast across the world and Danny is now adapting it for TV with Blumhouse and Maniac Productions. "2:22 - A Ghost Story" broke box office records in London, won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play and was nominated for three Olivier Awards. Danny's new BBC podcast, "Uncanny," explores the paranormal is also a multi-million download hit. dannyrobins.com

(Director) is an Olivier-nominated director, a playwright and actor. Matthew directed Martin McDonagh's "A Very Very Very Dark Matter" (The Bridge), and "Hangmen" (Royal Court, The Wyndhams, West End, The Atlantic and Broadway). Directing credits include "True West" (The Vaudeville, West End); "Oedipus" (Bunkamura Theatre, Tokyo); "Liberian Girl" (Royal Court); "The Seagull," "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (Open Air Theatre); "Love's Sacrifice" (RSC); "Imogen," "Much Ado About Nothing," "Doctor Faustus" (Shakespeare's Globe); "Love the Sinner" (National Theatre); "Mametz" (National Theatre Wales); "Before the Party" (Almeida Theatre); "A Sacred Flame" (English Touring); "You Can See the Hills," "1984,"" Saturday Night and Sunday Morning," "Macbeth" (Royal Exchange, Manchester); "Mogadishu" (Royal Exchange Manchester and Lyric Hammersmith).