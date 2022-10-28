Wake Up With BWW 10/28: Katie Holmes in THE WANDERERS, &JULIET Begins Previews, and More!
Plus, check out all new photos from Take Me Out, which returned to Broadway last night.
Today's top stories include Katie Holmes leading The Wanderers off-Broadway next year! Plus, check out all new photos from Take Me Out, which returned to Broadway last night.
VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Cast Performs 'That Beautiful Sound' on TODAY
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, and more perform 'That Beautiful Sound' from Beetlejuice the Musical on The TODAY Show. Beetlejuice also stars Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more.. (more...)
GIRLS5EVA to Move From Peacock to Netflix For Third Season
by Michael Major
Created by Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Girls5eva stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps. The series has also included appearances by Andrew Rannells, James Monroe Iglehart, Grey Henson, Jennifer Simard, Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, Daniel Breaker, and more.. (more...)
Katie Holmes Will Lead THE WANDERERS Off-Broadway Next Year
by Stephi Wild
Katie Holmes will lead Roundabout Theatre Company's New York premiere of The Wanderers by playwright Anna Ziegler, and directed by Barry Edelstein. Learn more about the play here!. (more...)
Rachel Bay Jones Joins YOUNG SHELDON In Recurring Role
by Michael Major
Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones has joined the cast of CBS' Young Sheldon in a recurring role. Jones has signed on to the sitcom alongside Will Sasso. They will play the parents of Mandy, played by Emily Osment.. (more...)
Photos: See New Images of Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More in TAKE ME OUT - Returning to Broadway Tonight
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play TAKE ME OUT is returning to Broadway for a 14-week engagement at the Schoenfeld Theatre. The production stars Tony Award Nominee Jesse Williams and Tony Award Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Get a first look at new photos of the production here! . (more...)
ALMOST FAMOUS to Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week
by Michael Major
The episode will also feature an interview with Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, who wrote the book and co-wrote the lyrics for the new musical based on his film of the same name. The cast includes Chris Wood, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, Casey Likes, and more.. (more...)
VIDEO: Gavin Creel Helps Make a Breast Cancer Survivor's Broadway Dreams Come True Onstage at INTO THE WOODS on TODAY
by Michael Major
Gavin Creel helped breast cancer survivor Carina Ranieri fulfill her lifelong dream of dancing on a Broadway stage. After choosing college over pursuing performing Carina Ranieri found peace by dancing through her breast cancer diagnosis and now she was able to live out her dream by dancing onstage at Into the Woods. Watch the video segment now!. (more...)
Photos: First Look at All New Photos of FROZEN on Tour
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released of the North American tour of Frozen. Check them out here! . (more...)
Today's Call Sheet
&Juliet begins previews on Broadway tonight!
